Dateline Resources Reveals Significant Colosseum Gold-REE Survey Insights

Geophysics Survey Reveals Striking Similarities to World-Class Mountain Pass Rare Earth Deposit;

Geochemical Anomalies Bolster Exploration Potential

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF) (“Dateline” or “the Company”) is thrilled to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical survey at its 100%-owned Colosseum Gold-REE Project, located in East San Bernardino County, California. The survey, finalized on June 29, 2025, with 167 stations surveyed across a 200-meter line spacing and 150-meter station spacing grid, has yielded preliminary data that closely aligns with the geophysical signature of the world-class Mountain Pass rare earth element (REE) deposit, situated just 10 km to the south. Concurrently, the ongoing geochemical sampling program is 75% complete, with initial assay results confirming anomalous REE concentrations, further enhancing the project’s exploration prospects.

Key Findings

Successful MT Survey Completion: The MT survey concluded on schedule, with data collected using advanced 100m inline and 100m crossline electric field dipoles, paired with horizontal (x,y) magnetic field sensors at every other site and vertical (z) sensors at 25% of sites. Overnight recordings of 14-16 hours per station, supported by a remote reference site 30-40 km away, ensured high-quality data. Rigorous QA/QC checks, including preliminary 1D and 2D inversion models, have validated the dataset’s integrity for upcoming 3D modelling.

High-Resistivity Anomaly on Line 2200N: Preliminary 2D resistivity sections reveal an anomalous resistivity zone on survey line 2200N, extending from depth to the surface. This anomaly is precisely coincident with mapped REE-bearing fenite dykes and trachyte dykes, suggesting a resistive intrusive body or alteration zone potentially linked to carbonatite systems.

Mountain Pass Analogue: The geophysical profile at Colosseum mirrors the Mountain Pass deposit’s characteristic trio of anomalies: a relative gravity high, a relative magnetic low, and moderate resistivity (70-120 Ω·m). Reprocessed 2023 and 2024 gravity survey data, combined with regional magnetic data, show a gravity high and magnetic low in the fenite-bearing zone, reinforcing the Mountain Pass-like signature indicative of carbonatite-hosted REE mineralization.

Geochemical Sampling Progress: As of June 30, 2025, 916 of approximately 1,200 soil and rock samples have been collected on a 60-meter spaced grid across the claim block, representing 75% completion. Initial assays from the first batch, processed by ALS Global Laboratories in Reno, Nevada, using aqua regia super trace ICP-MS analysis, have detected anomalous REE values, including cerium, lanthanum, and yttrium, above background levels. The program is on track for completion by mid-July, with full results expected later that month.

Detailed Survey Insights

The preliminary 2D resistivity section for line 2200N highlights a near-surface high-resistivity anomaly directly overlying fenite and trachyte dykes, which are exposed in the Colosseum pit walls and mapped north and east of the breccia pipes. This spatial correlation suggests a deep-seated resistive body, potentially a carbonatite intrusion, associated with REE mineralization. Across other survey lines, distinct resistivity contrasts indicate clay-rich alteration zones (low resistivity), possibly linked to gold-bearing breccia pipes, and higher-resistivity zones that may reflect unaltered intrusive or silicified areas. These findings align with Dateline’s goal of imaging deep structures and alteration zones, with all preliminary sections under review by the technical team.

Mountain Pass Geophysical Benchmark

The Mountain Pass deposit, operated by MP Materials, provides a proven geophysical template for Colosseum. According to USGS studies (Peacock et al., 2021), Mountain Pass’s carbonatite orebody exhibits a dense, non-magnetic core surrounded by moderately resistive host rocks. At Colosseum, the fenite-bearing zone on line 2200N corresponds with a gravity high from the 2024 survey, a magnetic low from regional datasets, and the observed intermediate resistivity. This trifecta of anomalies, consistent with carbonatite REE systems, positions Colosseum as a high-potential exploration target. The Company is integrating these findings with historical data to refine the exploration model.

Geochemical Sampling Update

The geochemical program, initiated in mid-June 2025, involves systematic sampling across the entire claim block, with crews collecting 0.5 kg of material per sample using GPS-guided 60-meter spacing. Samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized at ALS Global, with assays targeting gold, silver, REEs, and pathfinder elements. The initial results, showing REE anomalies, are a critical early indicator of mineralization. Once all 1,200 samples are assayed, Dateline will generate geochemical anomaly maps to identify multi-element clusters, integrating these with geophysical data to prioritize drill targets.

Next Steps

Dateline is transitioning to the data integration and target definition phase, with the following planned activities:

3D MT Inversion Modelling: A full 3D resistivity model will be developed using dual inversion approaches. A Colorado-based multi-physics team will employ a proprietary 3D inversion code, while a Perth, Australia, team will use the ModEM MT inversion software. This dual approach, expected to be completed in a few weeks, will cross-validate results and enhance subsurface imaging.

Geochemical Completion: The remaining 284 samples will be collected and assayed by mid-July, with comprehensive interpretation to follow. Anomaly maps for cerium, lanthanum, yttrium, and other REEs will guide target delineation.

Integrated Targeting and Drill Program: The 3D MT model, complete geochemical dataset, and reprocessed gravity/magnetic data will be layered to identify coincident anomalies. High-priority targets exhibiting the Mountain Pass-like signature (gravity high, magnetic low, intermediate resistivity) will be slated for drilling. The planned campaign will test both REE potential in the carbonatite target and remaining gold resources in the breccia pipes, with updates to follow upon target finalization.

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX: DTR, OTCQB: DTREF) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California. On 6 June 2024, the Company announced to the ASX that the Colosseum Gold mine has a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 1.1Moz. Of the total Mineral Resource, 455koz @ 1.47/t Au (41%) are classified as Measured, 281koz @1.21g/t Au (26%) as Indicated and 364koz @ 1.10g/t Au (33%) as Inferred.

On 23 May 2025, Dateline announced that updated economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated an NPV6.5 of US$550 million and an IRR of 61% using a gold price of US$2,900/oz.

The Colosseum is located less than 10km north of the Mountain Rare Earth mine. Planning has commenced on drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain “forward-looking statements” concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words “will”, “may”, “should”, “continue”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates” or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources’ ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Competent Person Statement

Sample preparation and any exploration information in this announcement is based upon work reviewed by Mr Greg Hall who is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CP-IMM). Mr Hall has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” (JORC Code). Mr Hall is a Non-Executive Director of Dateline Resources Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

