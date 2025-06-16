Dateline Resources Initiates Comprehensive Exploration Program at Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTC:DTREF), a leading Australian mining and exploration company, is pleased to announce the start of a comprehensive exploration program at its wholly owned Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project in San Bernardino County, California. This strategic initiative highlights Dateline’s dedication to unlocking the full potential of this high-value asset, located in the mineral-rich Walker Lane Trend.

The exploration program includes a 1,207-sample geochemical survey, now underway, targeting high-priority zones such as newly identified felsite dykes west of historic pits and untested gravity-low anomalies to the east. Samples will undergo multi-element analysis, including a full suite of rare earth elements, to identify gold and REE mineralization potential. Initial results are expected in early July 2025, with a comprehensive analysis to follow.

In parallel, a magneto telluric (MT) survey is mobilizing to map deep subsurface geological structures and alteration zones across the Colosseum claim boundary, with a progress update expected later this week. Dateline is also evaluating a ground-based magnetic survey to enhance its multi-dataset approach, aiding in the detection of buried intrusions and lithological contrasts to refine drill targets.

The Colosseum Project is central to Dateline’s North American strategy, with a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 27.1 million tonnes at 1.26 g/t gold for 1.1 million ounces, with over 67% in Measured and Indicated categories. The project’s gold mineralization remains open at depth, and recent studies project an NPV of $550 million and an IRR of 61% at a gold price of $2,900 per ounce (ASX announcement, May 23, 2025). Located just 10 kilometers north of the world-class Mountain Pass REE mine, Colosseum also holds significant rare earth potential. With growing global demand for critical minerals and robust U.S. government support for domestic REE production, Dateline aims to contribute to America’s strategic mineral supply chain.

Managing Director Stephen Baghdadi commented: “The last time this mine was in operation, the gold price was under $350 per ounce and there was little incentive to do follow-up exploration work for hidden breccia pipes. During that period, rare earth elements (REEs) were not yet a focus, so the significant REE findings at Colosseum has only recently become important. We are now in a very different environment, with much higher gold prices and strong strategic demand for REEs, which makes our systematic field program at Colosseum essential.”

The geochemical and MT survey results will inform Dateline’s upcoming drilling campaigns, including a maiden REE-focused drilling program. The company is adopting a “stacked evidence” approach, integrating geochemical, gravity, MT, and potentially magnetic data to optimize drill targeting. Further updates will follow as results are received.

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX: DTR, OTC: DTREF) is an Australian publicly listed company focused on high-value mining and exploration in North America. Its flagship Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California’s Walker Lane Trend combines a proven gold resource with emerging rare earth potential, positioning Dateline as a leader in critical minerals and precious metals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or performance, including the potential of the Colosseum Project, the benefits of U.S. government support, the company’s plans for future development, and the strategic importance of the project for U.S. critical minerals supply. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include fluctuations in gold and rare earth element prices, changes in regulatory or permitting processes, geological or technical challenges, market conditions affecting capital raising, environmental or social factors, and risks related to securing government funding. Dateline Resources cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

