Dateline Resources Appoints Mining Veteran Simon Slesarewich as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Development of U.S. Gold and Rare Earths Project

Dateline COO to accelerate development of Colosseum Gold and REE project

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF), a North American-focused mining and exploration company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Simon Slesarewich as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective August 4, 2025.

Mr. Slesarewich brings more than 25 years of international experience in project development, operations, and executive leadership across a range of commodities including gold, base metals, industrial minerals, and bulk commodities. In his new role, he will lead the development of Dateline’s 100%-owned Colosseum Gold and Rare Earth Elements (REE) Project, located in California.

“We are thrilled to have Simon join Dateline as our Chief Operating Officer at this pivotal stage for the Company,” said Stephen Baghdadi, Managing Director of Dateline Resources. “Simon’s decision to come on board, and his significant personal shareholding in Dateline, is a strong vote of confidence in the Colosseum Project and our vision. He brings a wealth of operational experience and a proven track record in taking projects from study through to production. We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in successfully delivering the Colosseum Gold & REE Project into production and driving significant growth for Dateline.”

Mr. Slesarewich joins Dateline from Thiess, the world’s largest mining services provider with over 12,000 employees globally, where he served in senior executive roles including Operations Director and Project Director. At Thiess, he managed mining contracts generating significant annual revenues and played a key role in the deployment of cutting-edge mining technologies. His career highlights include:

Large-Scale Operations Management: In his role as Operations Director, he managed two full-service mining contracts with significant annual revenues and more than 1,200 personnel under management.

Commercial Strategy & Integration: Mr Slesarewich also led the sale of Boardwalk Resources to Whitehaven Coal as part of a $5.2 billion transaction. Other roles have included Head of Integration, where he developed and executed a strategy that achieved cost synergies beyond the acquisition model and unified key business systems across finance, assets, IT, and people. This demonstrates his strong commercial acumen and ability to align large organizations to strategic objectives.

Mine Development – Middlemount Coal: Earlier in his career, as General Manager, Operations of the Middlemount Coal Mine (Queensland), Mr Slesarewich transformed an undeveloped concept into a fully operational mining operation. He successfully led the greenfield development of Middlemount, a 4.2 Mtpa coking coal mine, overseeing approximately A$500 million in capital construction and a A$400 million annual operating budget, with a workforce of over 800 staff. Under his leadership, Middlemount was developed on time and on budget, and was noted for its significantly lower capital intensity compared to peer projects.

Mr. Slesarewich has personally invested approximately $1 million to purchase Dateline Resources shares, demonstrating a powerful commitment to shareholder interests and strong confidence in the Company’s growth trajectory.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Dateline Resources,” said Mr. Slesarewich. “As an investor in the Company, I firmly believe in the potential of the Colosseum Gold and Rare Earths Project and its strategic importance. I look forward to working closely with Stephen and the team to advance Colosseum through the feasibility study and into construction and production. Together, we will be focused on executing the project effectively and creating significant value for all Dateline shareholders as we move toward production.”

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California. On 6 June 2024, the Company announced to the ASX that the Colosseum Gold mine has a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 1.1Moz. Of the total Mineral Resource, 455koz @ 1.47/t Au (41%) are classified as Measured, 281koz @1.21g/t Au (26%) as Indicated and 364koz @ 1.10g/t Au (33%) as Inferred.

On 23 May 2025, Dateline announced that updated economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated an NPV 6.5 of US$550 million and an IRR of 61% using a gold price of US$2,900/oz.

The Colosseum is located less than 10km north of the Mountain Rare Earth mine. Planning has commenced on drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain “forward-looking statements” concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words “will”, “may”, “should”, “continue”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates” or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources’ ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Contact Information

Stephen Baghdadi

Managing Director

Dateline Resources Limited

+61 2 9375 2353

info@datelineresources.com.au

www.datelineresources.com.au

Andrew Rowell

White Noise Communications

+61 400 466 226

andrew@whitenoisecomms.com

Follow Dateline on X: @Dateline_DTR

Dateline Resources Limited

Level 29, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

This press release is authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire