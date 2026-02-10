Datavault AI Recaps High-Impact Super Bowl LX Weekend with NFL Alumni, Live ADIO(R) Activations, DVHOLO(TM) and Tokenization

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) (“Datavault AI” or the “Company”), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization technologies, today announced the successful execution of multiple high-visibility activations throughout Super Bowl LX weekend, highlighted by a strategic partnership with NFL Alumni in health, national Radio Row engagement, and live demonstrations of its proprietary technologies including ADIO ® , DVHOLO ™ , and tokenized digital assets.

Throughout Super Bowl weekend, Datavault AI operated at Radio Row as a real-world proving ground for its data-over-sound and immersive engagement platforms. The Company’s technologies were actively deployed in live environments, demonstrating how authenticated audience engagement, digital credentials, and tokenized content can be captured, verified, and monetized at scale.

Radio Row & Super Bowl Activations

Datavault AI participated in a series of on-site media and technology activations across Radio Row, engaging with athletes, broadcasters, fans and partners such as SiriusXM, CBS Sports, Football Meets Football, NFL Alumni Health, Raiders Podcast Network, Ryan Ripkin show, etc. Using ADIO® ultrasonic data-over-sound engagement, the Company enabled real-time audience interaction, validating its ability to create an innovative immersive experience.

Simultaneously, Datavault showcased DVHOLO ™, its holographic and immersive visualization platform, reinforcing the Company’s position at the intersection of live events, digital identity, and next-generation fan engagement.

Partnership with NFL Alumni in Health

A central highlight of the weekend was Datavault AI’s collaboration with NFL Alumni in Health aligning technology with community, wellness, and legacy initiatives surrounding Super Bowl weekend and related events, where Datavault AI’s technology demonstrated meaningful real-world impact within the NFL Alumni community. As part of its partnership with NFL Alumni and NFL Alumni in Health, Datavault AI’s ADIO ® data-over-sound deployment amplified critical public safety messaging and dynamic engagement at community health-focused activations.

Billy Davis, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens and co-director of NFL Alumni Health, highlighted the value of the collaboration, stating, “As a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of NFL alumni and their communities, we recognized the importance of teaming up with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Datavault AI to deliver this critical, life-saving message. The technology enhances audience engagement by ensuring public safety announcements reach people in real time reinforcing our commitment to supporting the well-being of our alumni and the broader community.”

Datavault AI additionally helped elevate awareness of NFL Alumni’s health, wellness, caregiving, and educational initiative with messaging related to NFL Alumni in Health programs-including initiatives aligned with AARP and its Life Reimagined caregiving resources. Public service announcements were delivered to audiences in high-visibility environments, reinforcing the importance of healthy aging, caregiving, and long-term wellness planning for former players and their communities. These activations complemented NFL Alumni’s broader efforts, such as its Huddle for Health Symposium featuring Hall of Fame players and AARP caregiving experts, by extending reach and reinforcing awareness during one of the largest sports weeks of the year, demonstrating how technology can support community engagement, education, and access to critical resources at scale.

As part of its expanded visibility and engagement efforts during Super Bowl LX week, Datavault AI leveraged the platform of Mark Kerr, a celebrated multiple-time UFC heavyweight tournament champion and sports media personality, to help promote the Company’s technology and mission, including its approach to athlete name, image and likeness (NIL) digital assets. Kerr represented Datavault AI in multiple high-profile media appearances at Radio Row and on platforms such as ESPN, 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, Knockout Radio, Vetted Conversations, and Threads where he discussed how Datavault AI’s technology empowers athletes to control and safely monetize their digital identities and NIL assets, and highlighted the Company’s ongoing efforts tied to the recently announced Sports Illustrated digital asset collaboration.

“These activations went beyond demonstration and reflected real-world execution,” said Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI. “Super Bowl weekend provided an opportunity to validate our platforms in one of the most demanding live-event environments, alongside NFL Alumni, while illustrating how data, identity, and engagement can converge in near real time.”

Looking Ahead

The momentum from Radio Row and Super Bowl weekend builds on Datavault AI’s expanding pipeline of live-event, sports, and media deployments. The Company continues to advance its mission to unlock the value of data through AI, tokenization, and secure digital infrastructure – not just in theory, but in real-world environments where scale and performance matter.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI TM (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI’s Acoustic Science Division features WiSA ® , ADIO ® and Sumerian ® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange ® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI,” the “Company,” “us,” “our,” or “we”) and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” “likely” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the timing, scope and expected benefits of Datavault AI’s audience engagement activities and outreach, and the anticipated benefits of Datavault AI’s commercial partnerships and/or collaborations, including, without limitation, with Sports Illustrated, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the ability of Datavault AI to successfully implement its commercial partnerships, collaborations and/or strategies; changes in market demand for Datavault AI’s services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI’s forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks and Copyrights

We own or have rights to use various trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws. This press release also contains trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights of other companies, which are, to our knowledge, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, certain trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights referred to in this press release may appear without the © , ® , and symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, tradenames, service marks and copyrights. We do not intend our use or display of other parties’ trademarks, tradenames, service marks or copyrights to imply, and such use or display should not be construed to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other parties.

Media Contact:

ir@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire