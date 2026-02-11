Datavault AI CEO Nate Bradley Hosts Private Mar-a-Lago Dinner With High Net Worth Investors and Senior Government Officials

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) (“Datavault AI” or the “Company”), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization technologies, announced that on Tuesday evening, Chief Executive Officer Nate Bradley hosted a private, invitation-only dinner at Mar-a-Lago for a select group of institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and senior government officials.

The private dinner followed successful, similar engagements earlier in the day at Mar-a-Lago, where Bradley met with a separate group of high-net-worth strategic investors. The strong reception from those discussions generated interest in a second, Datavault-hosted gathering, culminating in the private evening dinner.

Discussions during the engagements centered on Datavault AI’s execution roadmap, platform capabilities, and long-term positioning across data infrastructure, digital engagement, and monetization markets. The meetings reflected growing interest in the Company’s approach to verified data, tokenization frameworks, and scalable engagement technologies that bridge physical and digital environments.

The Mar-a-Lago engagements followed a period of elevated visibility and operational execution for Datavault AI. Earlier this month, the Company highlighted its high-impact activations during Super Bowl LX weekend, where its proprietary technologies were deployed in live environments to demonstrate authenticated audience engagement, immersive digital experiences, and real-world tokenization use cases. Those activations served as a real-world validation of the Company’s platforms and their ability to operate at scale.

In addition, Datavault AI recently issued a letter to stockholders outlining its 2025 accomplishments and outlook for 2026. In that update, the Company reported signing $49 million in tokenization and technology licensing agreements during the fourth quarter of 2025, contributing to record-setting revenue performance in fiscal 2025, with additional revenue impact extending into fiscal 2026. Datavault AI also reiterated expectations for at least $30 million in revenue for fiscal 2025, representing year-over-year growth of more than 1,000% compared to fiscal 2024. The Company expects to publish its fourth-quarter results on February 15, 2026.

“The level of engagement we experienced throughout the day, and the interest that carried into the evening, reflects a growing understanding of what Datavault AI has built and where we are headed,” said Nate Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI. “We are focused on execution and on delivering platforms that enable verifiable data, scalable engagement, and monetization in real-world environments. We appreciate the opportunity to engage directly with strategic investors and senior leaders as we continue advancing that mission.”

Datavault AI remains focused on expanding commercial deployments of its technologies, strengthening strategic partnerships, and advancing infrastructure that supports secure data processing, digital engagement, and real-world asset tokenization across multiple sectors.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI™ (NASDAQ:DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI’s Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian ® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange ® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

Trademarks, Trade Names, Service Marks and Copyrights

Media Contact:

ir@dvlt.ai

