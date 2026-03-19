Datametrex Subsidiary PayMetrex Highlights Strategic Relevance of Patent Portfolio to Rapidly Expanding SoftPOS Market

Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc. (“Paymetrex”), and AnywhereCommerce Inc., on March 17, 2026, entered into a royalty-bearing license relating to Paymetrex’s patent portfolio.

Paymetrex’s portfolio includes multiple issued U.S. and Canadian patents covering secure transaction processing, payment authorization workflows, and integrated mobile-based acceptance architectures. Specifically, Paymetrex believes portions of its patent portfolio may be relevant to certain emerging software-based payment acceptance solutions currently being deployed in the market, namely SoftPos.

SoftPOS technology enables merchants to accept contactless payments directly on smartphones and NFC-enabled mobile devices without the need for dedicated hardware terminals.

Industry adoption of software-based payment acceptance has accelerated significantly in recent years, driven by financial institutions, fintech providers, and global payment processors seeking scalable, low-cost merchant enablement solutions (Source: ABI Research “SoftPOS and Tap to Phone: Payment Acceptance Goes Software First”). The scope of this acceleration has been highlighted in multiple industry reports. For example, according to Juniper Research, the global value of SoftPOS transactions is projected to reach $540 billion by 2030, up from $22.9 billion in 2025 (Source: SoftPos Transactions to Accelerate by 2,150% in value by 2030; Redefining On-the Go Transactions for Small Businesses) reflecting rapid adoption across both developed and emerging markets. In this same report, Juniper Research, notes that tap-on-phone solutions are expected to play a significant role in expanding merchant acceptance infrastructure worldwide.

AnywhereCommerce has a broad network of customers and well established track record in the payments industry. It is currently deploying SoftPos based solutions and will be leveraging this license in the SoftPOS (software point-of-sale) and tap-on-phone market.

“We believe that our patent portfolio may be relevant to software-based payment acceptance technologies said Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex. By joining forces with AnywhereCommerce our shareholders may benefit from the ongoing expansion of Anywhere Commerce’s SoftPOS solutions, in the payments marketplace. Paymetrex intends to leverage AI-driven analytics tools, including its partnership with Pelent AI, to further assess market alignment and prioritize licensing opportunities within the mobile payments ecosystem to the benefit of itself and Anywhere Commerce.”

About Paymetrex

Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Datametrex AI Limited, is focused on integrating next-generation payment technologies for modern businesses. In addition to delivering secure and versatile payment solutions to merchants across North America, Paymetrex is actively pursuing the monetization of its proprietary intellectual property through a structured licensing program.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

About AnywhereCommerce

Founded in 2006, AnywhereCommerce provides a complete range of certified card readers, mobile apps, gateway connectivity, developer tools and customized services. It brings innovative mobile solutions to merchant service providers, developers, ISVs and enterprises.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website (www.datametrex.com).

For Additional Information

Michael Kron, C.P.A., C.A.

Chief Operating Officer

michael@michaelkron.com

(514) 578-5007

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under “Risk Factors” in Datametrex’s management’s discussion and analysis and available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

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SOURCE: DataMetrex AI Ltd.

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