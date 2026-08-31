Datametrex Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC PINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on August 28, 2026.

At the Meeting, a total of 25,601,048 shares or 16.778% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented in person and by proxy. All the resolutions submitted to shareholders were approved.

The election of four (4) directors of the Company was approved by 25,507,167 or 99.634%

of shares represented at the meeting: Paul Haber, Michael Kron, Sol Avisar and Greg Waite.

The re-approval of the Company’s omnibus incentive plan was approved by 24,887,592 shares or 98.276% of shares represented at the meeting

The appointment of auditors was approved by 25,431,334 shares or 99.338% of shares represented at the meeting.

The approval of a name change for the Company was approved by 25,432,531 shares or 99.343% of shares represented at the meeting

Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular“) dated July 8, 2026. The Circular is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company’s website.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website (www.datametrex.com).

For Additional Information

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

CEO & Chairman

info@datametrex.com

(416) 318-6501

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to the Company plans and performance.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under “Risk Factors” in Datametrex’s management’s discussion and analysis and available on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

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SOURCE: Datametrex AI Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire