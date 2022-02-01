Data I/O to Participate in the Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 30, at 11:00 A.M. ET

CEO Talks About Momentum Returning for New IoT and Automotive Electronics Designs with a Focus on Security; Podcasts Available for Investors and Industry Followers

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced that it will be participating in the Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference presented by Maxim Group and hosted by Maxim’s M-Vest division on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. ET. In addition to the presentation, Anthony Ambrose, Data I/O President and CEO, will be available for 1:1 meetings with institutional investors.

According to Maxim Group, ongoing adoption of electric vehicles, more technology in automobiles, and lighter and more efficient batteries can create opportunities for companies in many sectors. Executives involved in different parts of the electric vehicle and auto tech markets will discuss future opportunities and sector changes during the Maxim conference. The conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member. Click Here to Reserve your seat. Please visit the Company’s Webcasts and Presentations section of the Data I/O Corporation website at www.dataio.com to access a copy of the presentation used at the conference. Please contact your Maxim representative or Jordan Darrow, IR for Data I/O (contact details below), to schedule a meeting.

Data I/O management also recently participated in three podcasts to discuss the Company’s momentum in the automotive technology sector and the demand for new secure embedded programming designs. “I am excited to present at the Maxim Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech conference,” said Mr. Ambrose. “Coming off two recent industry trade shows, we are pleased that after more than three years of supply chain and global workforce issues, the world is more ready than ever to once again begin developing and manufacturing new products with a particular focus on embedded security. This is our sweet spot and we have invested to create the gold standard for programming innovation. We are very encouraged by what is shaping up for at least the next two years given our current visibility.” The podcasts for investors and industry followers are available as follows:

embedded world Exhibition&Conference 2023, Nuremberg, Germany, March 15,2023 — Rich Nass from Embedded Computing Design and Anthony Ambrose discuss what has changed in the embedded design industry, what trends are driving more demand for IoT security and how Data I/O helps OEMs design and manufacture secure products. Click here to listen to the interview.

embedded world Exhibition&Conference 2023, Nuremberg, Germany, March 16, 2023 — A session with Charbax, the YouTube influencer, podcaster, and video-blogging icon with over 96,000 industry followers on YouTube who has been covering major technology trends at more than 32 technology tradeshows around the world since 2004. “Walk with me live at the Embedded World 2023 show floor in Nuremberg Germany, interviewing all the best exhibitors at the show!” To watch a recording of the livestream interview and booth tour with Anthony Ambrose from the embedded world show floor click here.

Planet MicroCap podcast, March 16, 2023 – Robert Kraft, Host and CEO of Planet MicroCap, interviews Anthony Ambrose. The session addresses the best way to understand Data I/O’s business for the everyday, non-high-tech investor and delves into automotive electronics growth, understanding the SentriX® security deployment platform and vision for the company for the next 3-5 years. The podcast is available as follows: Podbean: https://planetmicrocap.podbean.com/e/data-io-nasdaq-daio-device-programming-and-security-provisioning-for-manufactured-products/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k0aUlw7We8 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/data-i-o-nasdaq-daio-device-programming-and-security/id1024217659?i=1000604448493 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5Nus9jxP4FdHSGMNu2d3LD Substack: https://microcapnewsletter.substack.com/p/data-io-nasdaq-daio-device-programming#details



