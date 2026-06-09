Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to Reach USD 29.5 Billion by 2033 as AI Revolution Reshapes Global Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The global data center liquid cooling market size is projected to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2026 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.2 billion in 2026. The rapid escalation of computing density driven by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads is accelerating the adoption of advanced liquid cooling technologies across global data center infrastructure.

As enterprises, hyperscalers, and cloud service providers deploy increasingly powerful GPU clusters and AI accelerators, conventional air-cooling architectures are reaching operational limits. Modern processors generate significantly higher thermal loads per rack, creating hotspots, performance degradation risks, and energy inefficiencies. Liquid cooling technologies such as direct-to-chip cooling and immersion cooling are emerging as preferred solutions due to their superior heat transfer capabilities and ability to support ultra-high-density computing environments.

The growing proliferation of hyperscale and colocation facilities is expected to remain a major catalyst for market growth. Large-scale data centers supporting AI training, cloud-native applications, advanced analytics, and high-performance storage environments increasingly require thermal management systems capable of handling rack densities exceeding 30 kW to 50 kW. In several next-generation AI deployments, rack power densities are already approaching or surpassing 100 kW, creating significant challenges for traditional air-based cooling infrastructure.

Liquid cooling solutions enable operators to maintain thermal stability while maximizing compute throughput, reliability, and uptime. As AI models continue to increase in complexity and scale, thermal management is becoming a strategic infrastructure priority rather than a facility-level optimization.

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The report highlights that the solutions segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 74.5% of total revenue in 2025. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing end-to-end cooling ecosystems that integrate hardware, software, monitoring capabilities, and system-level thermal management into a unified architecture. Integrated cooling solutions help reduce deployment complexity while supporting the operational requirements of high-density AI environments.

Meanwhile, the services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period. As liquid cooling deployments become more sophisticated, demand is rising for specialized installation, deployment, maintenance, optimization, and predictive support services. Data center operators are increasingly seeking expert partners capable of ensuring efficient implementation and long-term performance management.

The growing specialization of AI and HPC hardware is also contributing significantly to market expansion. Advanced GPUs, tensor processing units (TPUs), and AI accelerators generate concentrated thermal loads that require localized cooling mechanisms. Direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling technologies provide targeted heat removal capabilities that conventional airflow systems struggle to deliver effectively.

By cooling technology, the cold plate cooling segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. The increasing adoption of advanced processor packaging technologies, including chiplets, stacked dies, and high-bandwidth memory architectures, is accelerating demand for customized cold plate cooling systems. These solutions are capable of addressing uneven thermal profiles and localized hotspots across increasingly complex semiconductor designs.

The immersion cooling segment is anticipated to experience significant growth throughout the forecast period. By submerging servers and electronic components directly into dielectric fluids, immersion cooling provides exceptional thermal efficiency while supporting higher compute densities and reducing dependence on mechanical cooling systems. As operators seek to optimize energy consumption and maximize rack utilization, immersion cooling is gaining traction across AI, HPC, and hyperscale environments.

From a data center perspective, hyperscale facilities represented the largest market segment in 2025. Hyperscale operators are increasingly designing facilities specifically for AI workloads, cloud platforms, and data-intensive computing applications. Unlike traditional enterprise facilities, hyperscale campuses are engineered for continuous utilization, standardized deployment models, and large-scale compute expansion, making liquid cooling a critical component of future-ready infrastructure strategies.

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Edge data centers are also expected to emerge as a high-growth opportunity over the coming years. The growing adoption of 5G networks, autonomous systems, industrial IoT platforms, augmented reality, virtual reality, and smart city applications is driving demand for localized computing resources. As organizations push processing capabilities closer to end users, edge facilities require compact, efficient cooling solutions capable of supporting increasingly dense compute deployments within constrained environments.

By end use, the IT segment dominated the market in 2025. Ongoing digital transformation initiatives, virtualization adoption, containerized application deployments, and real-time data processing requirements are generating sustained demand for high-density server infrastructure. Liquid cooling technologies enable organizations to maintain optimal operating temperatures while reducing the risk of thermal throttling and performance degradation.

The healthcare segment is projected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period. Healthcare organizations and life sciences institutions are rapidly adopting AI-powered medical imaging, predictive diagnostics, genomics sequencing, drug discovery platforms, and personalized medicine applications. These workloads depend heavily on GPU-accelerated infrastructure, creating growing demand for advanced thermal management solutions capable of supporting high-performance computing environments.

Regionally, North America accounted for 35.6% of global revenue in 2025, making it the largest regional market. The region’s leadership is supported by substantial investments in hyperscale infrastructure, AI data centers, cloud computing platforms, and advanced semiconductor ecosystems. The United States is expected to remain a key growth engine due to continued expansion of AI training clusters and next-generation digital infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market through 2033. Rapid digital transformation, increasing cloud adoption, government-led technology initiatives, and expanding hyperscale investments across major economies are creating strong demand for advanced cooling solutions throughout the region.

Browse the complete report: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/data-center-liquid-cooling-market-report

Key companies operating in the global data center liquid cooling market include Alfa Laval, Asetek, COOLIT SYSTEMS, Dell Inc., Fujitsu, Hitachi Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, LiquidStack, NTT Ltd., Schneider Electric, STULZ GmbH, Vertiv Group Corp., Iceotope Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Asperitas.

As AI infrastructure investment accelerates worldwide, liquid cooling is transitioning from a niche technology used primarily in high-performance computing environments to a foundational requirement for next-generation data center design. The ability to support higher rack densities, improve energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enable sustained AI performance positions liquid cooling as a critical enabler of the future digital economy.

About Grand View Research

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