Data Center Knowledge Wins Three Prestigious Content Awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data Center Knowledge, the leading online source of daily news and analysis about the data center industry, today announces it has won three Pacific Regional awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) Azbee Awards, the most competitive awards programs for trade media.





Wendy Schuchart, editor in chief, Data Center Knowledge said, “The Data Center Team of editors and contributors strive to serve our readers with not only interesting and up-to-the-minute data center industry news but also to keep them current with trends that inform their day-to-day business decisions. We are grateful for this recognition by our journalist peers and congratulate all the winners and finalists.”

The winning nominations include one silver award and two bronze awards:

About Data Center Knowledge



Data Center Knowledge is a leading online source of daily news and analysis about the data center industry. We cover a wide scope of areas including advancements in power and cooling technology, processor and server architecture, networks, storage, the colocation industry and data center company stocks, cloud, and developments in modern hyper-scale data center space, edge computing, infrastructure for machine learning, and virtual and augmented reality. Data center professionals turn to Data Center Knowledge to help them develop data center strategies, and/or design, build, and manage world-class data centers.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

