Darwin Microfluidics Enhances Scientific Product Discovery with Bioz Badges

Bioz, Inc. , the AI platform that leverages peer-reviewed publications to help increase engagement, strengthen product credibility, and support purchasing decisions in the scientific community, announced its partnership with Darwin Microfluidics , a France-based distributor specializing in microfluidics technologies and solutions for researchers worldwide.

Through the deployment of Bioz Badges across its website, Darwin Microfluidics is bringing scientific validation directly into the customer journey. Researchers can seamlessly access peer-reviewed citations, publication excerpts, and real-world application data while browsing products, creating a more informed and evidence-driven purchasing experience. As a distributor representing a diverse portfolio of technologies and suppliers, Darwin Microfluidics recognizes the importance of helping customers quickly identify products that have been validated in published research. The Bioz Badges enable researchers to access this information without leaving the website, creating a more efficient and informative product evaluation experience.

“At Darwin Microfluidics, our goal is to help researchers identify the best solutions for their applications as efficiently as possible,” said Vincent Rocher , CEO of Darwin Microfluidics. “Bioz allows us to complement product specifications with peer-reviewed scientific validation, giving customers additional confidence in their purchasing decisions. The implementation process was straightforward, and we have already seen strong engagement with the Bioz Badges.”

Since deployment, Darwin Microfluidics has observed positive engagement metrics, including strong click-through rates and user interaction with citation content. By integrating scientific evidence directly into product webpages, the company is helping researchers move seamlessly from product discovery to scientific validation.

“The Bioz Badges fit naturally into our website experience and provide immediate value to our customers,” said Colin Marquet , Head of Marketing at Darwin Microfluidics. “Researchers want to understand how products are being used in real-world studies, and Bioz makes that information accessible in just a few clicks. The early results have been very encouraging.”

The Bioz platform continuously identifies and maps scientific publications to relevant products, ensuring that citation content remains current as new research becomes available. This automated approach allows Darwin Microfluidics to deliver a rich scientific validation experience without requiring ongoing manual publication curation.

“We are excited to partner with Darwin Microfluidics as they continue to support innovation in the rapidly growing microfluidics market,” said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. “Their commitment to helping researchers find the right products aligns perfectly with the Bioz mission of making scientific validation more accessible and actionable. We are thrilled to see the strong engagement already being generated through the Bioz Badges.”

About Bioz

Bioz is the world’s most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz’s solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Darwin Microfluidics

Darwin Microfluidics is a France-based distributor and solutions provider specializing in microfluidics technologies for life science research, diagnostics, cell biology, organ-on-chip, and lab-on-a-chip applications. The company partners with leading manufacturers to provide researchers with innovative tools, expert support, and customized solutions that accelerate scientific discovery.

Helpful Links

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire