Dart Appraisal Continues Rapid Growth with the Acquisition of ACT Appraisal

Dart Appraisal, an established nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) with more than three decades of experience, announced today that it has partnered with ACT Appraisal, a nationwide AMC known for Accurate, Complete and Timely reports. Under the agreement, Dart has acquired ACT Appraisal, which will continue to operate under its own name as ACT Appraisal, now part of Dart Appraisal. The combination further strengthens Dart’s position as a leader in the AMC marketplace and expands the company’s team, footprint and range of valuation services.

“Partnering with ACT Appraisal allows us to keep expanding the quality service our clients and appraisers expect from Dart,” said Michael Dresden, Chief Executive Officer of Dart Appraisal. “ACT checked the boxes we look for: a strong reputation, an amazing client base, and a talented, motivated team. Most of our growth over the years has been organic, but the right partnership, with the right people and the right culture, accelerates what we can offer everyone we serve.”

ACT Appraisal was also established in the 90s and is led by Bryan and Erika Franks, who have been in the appraisal industry for over 20 years. The ACT team and name will remain in place and Dart is expanding its office footprint to Chicago.

“We are excited to join the team at Dart Appraisal,” said Erika Franks, COO of ACT Appraisal. “Dart shares our commitment to taking great care of clients, employees and appraisers alike. Together, the combined company and expanded services will benefit everyone we work with. For our current clients, it will be business as usual, with even more capability behind us.”

“Bryan and Erika have built something special and we want to protect that,” added Dresden. “ACT clients will keep the people and personal service they count on, now with Dart’s expanded product reach behind them. Appraisers gain access to more orders across a larger client base. And having a strong team on the ground in Chicago gives us a great base to keep growing in the Midwest.”

Dart Appraisal offers a full suite of residential, commercial and alternative valuation products across all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

About Dart Appraisal

Founded in 1993, Dart Appraisal is a full-service, nationwide appraisal management company headquartered in Troy, Michigan, with offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Sea Girt, New Jersey. Guided by six core values (Sense of Urgency, Dig Deeper, Positive Attitude, Continuous Improvement, Customer Focused, and Trusted), Dart provides custom, compliant appraisal management solutions built on the ideal blend of experienced people, refined process, and innovative technology. Learn more at www.dartappraisal.com.

About ACT Appraisal

Founded in 1998, ACT Appraisal is a national appraisal management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Known for innovation, responsive service and honest advice, ACT pioneered its “Call First” program and maintains personalized service and direct communication for every client.

Media Contact

Lon Bollenbacher, Dart Appraisal

info@dartappraisal.com

SOURCE: Dart Appraisal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire