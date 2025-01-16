Dan Wiley Promoted to Creative Director at BizCom Associates

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dallas-Fort Worth PR and marketing communications firm BizCom Associates® announces the promotion of Dan Wiley to the role of Creative Director.

With over a decade of experience in videography and innovative storytelling, Dan has been a driving force behind many of BizCom’s most impactful campaigns for numerous franchise brands. Since joining the team, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to craft compelling narratives and deliver strategic solutions for clients across diverse industries.

“Dan’s vision, creativity, and leadership have been instrumental in elevating our clients’ brands,” said BizCom co-founder and CEO Scott White. “His dedication to excellence and his ability to inspire both our team and our clients make him the perfect choice to lead our creative efforts as we continue to grow and innovate.”

As Creative Director, Dan will oversee BizCom’s creative strategy, ensuring the agency remains at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge content and design. He will also play a key role in mentoring the next generation of creative talent within the organization.

“I am thrilled to step into this new role and continue pushing boundaries with our team,” said Wiley. “Together, we will keep delivering exceptional work that drives results for our clients and helps them achieve their goals.”

To learn more about how BizCom’s creative, fully-integrated PR and marketing campaigns grow top franchises, visit www.bizcompr.com.

About BizCom Associates®

Established in 1999, BizCom Associates specializes in helping international business leaders, entrepreneurs, and franchise companies promote their products and services around the world. With the 2024 acquisition of franchise marketing and lead-generation firm Brand J, BizCom’s combined agency services now include public relations, franchise lead generation, website design, video production, social media, thought leadership, influencer campaigns, digital advertising, graphic design, crisis communication, personal branding and more. BizCom was named “2023 Top Franchise PR Agency” by Global Franchise magazine, and the agency is annually ranked among the nation’s Top Independent PR Agencies by industry trade publication O’Dwyer’s, as well as a “Top Franchise Supplier” by Entrepreneur magazine.

