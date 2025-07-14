Dallas Central’s Welborn Garage Receives 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Garage & Overhead Doors

Welborn Garage, a trusted provider of garage and overhead door services across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, has been honored with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Garage & Overhead Doors category for Dallas Central. This distinguished recognition reflects the company’s two-and-a-half decades of dedication to swift repairs, professional installations, and home improvement solutions that elevate both safety and style.

Welborn’s licensed and background-checked technicians are renowned for reliable same-day service on everything from spring and opener repairs to complete door replacements. Since its founding over 25 years ago, the company has expanded beyond basic services to include gate repairs, premium garage floor coatings, and full garage storage upgrades including cabinets, overhead racks, and slat wall systems.

Dependable Expertise Serving the DFW Area

Operating 24/7 throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, Welborn Garage has built a reputation for emergency responsiveness and comprehensive solutions. Whether restoring safety after a broken spring or enhancing a space with commercial-quality flooring and storage, the company consistently delivers workmanship that is both highly skilled and highly rated.

“Our founding principle was simple: do the job right, on the same day you call, and stand behind our work,” said the Welborn Garage team. “Winning the Consumer Choice Award validates those values-and we’re grateful to the homeowners who trust us to care for their most important entryway.”

Quality, Transparency, and Customer Focus

Welborn stands out for its transparent pricing structure, customers receive full estimates before any work begins. The company’s “Welborn Way” guarantees ensure superior craftsmanship, upfront pricing, and lasting peace of mind-no surprises, no hidden fees.

In addition to residential services, their WELCARE maintenance plans and commercial response teams support businesses with roll-up door repairs, loading dock solutions, and ongoing upkeep tailored to operational needs.

Driven by Innovation

Building on this success, Welborn Garage is set to expand its premium offerings with more eco-friendly garage floor coatings, advanced security upgrades, and enhanced smart-home integration for openers and access control, continuing to evolve with homeowner and business needs.

