Dalet Unveils Agentic AI Media Workflows at IBC2025

New Dalet intelligent interface simplifies even the most complex production and media supply chain operations, enabling users to streamline workflows through a familiar, natural language user experience.

Dalet today announced a transformative leap forward for media operations: Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) that unifies the Dalet ecosystem under one natural language conversational‑style user experience. Far more than an AI chatbot, Dalia is an intelligent layer embedded across Dalet Flex , Dalet Pyramid , Dalet InStream , Dalet Brio , and Dalet Amberfin , featuring a family of media-aware agents that act as assistants to facilitate complex workflows across ingest, production, rights management, distribution and archive. By combining the simple-to-use characteristics of SaaS point solutions with the enterprise strength of Dalet’s architecture and workflow expertise, the company has made a game-changing move forward, giving customers both the industry’s most powerful news, sports, and media supply chain solution and its most user‑friendly.

“After a year of shaping and executing our product strategy, we’re thrilled to bring this vision to life,” said Stephen Garland, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Dalet. “From day one, we have challenged ourselves and the industry to deliver the kind of seamless, user‑centric experience that consumers now expect. What we’re unveiling isn’t just another tool or AI chatbot. It’s intelligence beyond an agent, a transformational leap that unifies the entire Dalet ecosystem under a single interface. With this launch, media professionals can reimagine how they work, leveraging the full power of our platform through a conversation with a trusted assistant.”

Read about Dalet’s product strategy and journey in Stephen’s article: Breaking the Bottleneck: Building Time to Value Solutions.

Built on Dalet’s open core API, the agentic interface sits above all applications in the Dalet portfolio, offering a single conversational entry point to powerful functions. Users can ask the agent to locate assets, build title collections based on rights status, trigger review workflows, or schedule live ingest, and the system will execute these tasks end‑to‑end.

Unlike generic chatbots, Dalet’s conversational AI interface and Agents are “media aware”: trained on the company’s own orchestration and media engine, not on customer data. This allows users to securely interact with a full range of media types directly within the chat. Training and analyzing of media is done within the core platform, providing complete control of what engines access customers’ content. Dalet AI Agents understand how to search, clip, transcode, and package content without users leaving the chat. This approach augments traditional user interfaces for many day‑to‑day tasks, giving users the ability to perform complex operations with ease.

Inside Dalet’s Innovative In-House Start-Up

The new Agentic AI capability is the result of Dalet’s bold approach to innovation, driven by Dalet CPTO, Stephen Garland. Building on his proven track record of scaling innovation across other industries, Stephen defined and executed a strategy for media that combines the rigor of an enterprise roadmap with the agility of a startup. To accelerate this vision, he established a “startup within Dalet”. The cross-functional team was led by Erwan Kerfourn, together with Matteo De Martinis and Aaron Kroger.

“This started as a ‘Skunk Works’ inside Dalet, a startup-style lab where a cross-functional team could move at breakneck speed,” said Erwan Kerfourn. “By combining that freedom to experiment with Dalet’s agile architecture, we turned bold ideas into a market-ready breakthrough. The result is an intelligent layer that feels like a media-savvy colleague, eliminating friction from workflows and giving customers new freedom to create, sell, distribute, and publish faster than ever.”

Operating at a rapid pace, while remaining aligned with Dalet’s overall strategy, the team could experiment, iterate, and bring breakthrough ideas to market without disrupting daily operations.

Experience Dalia at IBC2025 – Hall 7, Stand A43

Attendees are invited to schedule a meeting with the Dalia team to explore how Dalet’s latest innovation can help organizations unlock greater operational efficiencies and new business opportunities.

Book a meeting now: www.dalet.com/events/ibc

About Dalet

Dalet empowers media-rich organizations to transform their production and distribution workflows – accelerating media operations, maximizing collaboration and creating higher value from content. As a leading media technology and service provider with over three decades of innovation, our software solutions enable greater control, enhanced visibility and increased productivity for content professionals and storytellers around the globe. Leading organizations such as Fox Networks Group, Arsenal Football Club, MediaCorp, and the BBC trust Dalet to support their daily content operations. Our team is driven by a passion for media and committed to empowering a world where compelling stories are beautifully made, effortlessly told and thoughtfully delivered. Learn more at www.dalet.com.

