Dalet Appoints Gwen Braygreen as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer

New executive role reinforces Dalet’s continued commitment to customer success and operational excellence

Dalet , a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced the appointment of Gwen Braygreen as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, a newly created executive role focused on strengthening the end-to-end customer experience as Dalet continues to expand its SaaS platform and introduce new AI-driven innovations. Braygreen will lead Dalet’s global Customer Success and Customer Support organizations and serve as the executive owner of the complete customer lifecycle, spanning onboarding, adoption, value realization, expansion, and renewal.

The creation of the EVP-level Customer Officer role reflects Dalet’s focus on execution and operational excellence. As Dalet rolls out new innovations and AI capabilities across its portfolio, the company is aligning leadership, processes, and accountability to create an exceptional, consistent customer experience.

“Dalet is committed to ensuring customers get the maximum value from their Dalet solutions, especially as we continue to introduce new innovations across our platform,” said Stephen Garland, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Dalet. “Gwen will steward the execution and operational excellence needed to make every stage of the customer journey successful, from onboarding through long-term adoption and expansion.”

Braygreen brings more than two decades of leadership experience building and scaling customer success, global services, engineering, and operations teams in large-scale, mission-critical environments. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Global Services at Akamai Technologies, where she oversaw the Product Management, Engineering, and Enablement teams within the Customer Services division, delivering enterprise technology solutions at scale. Previously, she was General Manager of Bangalore Operations at Aspect Software and Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Aspect Communications, leading global customer success and support organizations. Earlier in her career, Braygreen held roles at ABC TV in Broadcast Operations and Engineering, giving her firsthand experience with the operational demands of media organizations.

“The customer journey is a confidence lifecycle,” said Gwen Braygreen, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, Dalet. “Trust is built or lost at key moments, from early expectation-setting through onboarding, day-to-day usage, and ultimately renewal. My focus is on ensuring Dalet delivers a consistent, accountable experience that enables customers to adopt new capabilities faster, realize value sooner, and operate with confidence.”

In addition to leading customer-facing teams, Braygreen will work closely with Dalet’s product, engineering, and services organizations to ensure customer insights inform roadmap priorities and operational decisions. This includes establishing shared standards for onboarding and adoption, strengthening feedback loops, and embedding customer impact into executive-level decision-making.

“With Dalet’s continued innovation, particularly in AI, customer success must be designed into how the company operates,” added Braygreen. “By unifying teams around a shared customer journey and reinforcing proactive, transparent, and accountable practices, we are creating a more predictable and trusted experience for our customers.”

