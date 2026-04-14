Dalet Appoints Brian Doheny as President and Chief Revenue Officer

Enterprise growth leader to scale Dalet’s next phase of innovation and global expansion

Dalet , a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced the appointment of Brian Doheny as President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The appointment comes as Dalet executes its partner-led growth strategy and brings its Agentic AI solution, Dalia , to commercial availability, marking a significant step in making production-ready, media-aware AI part of everyday workflows across the media supply chain.

In this role, Brian will lead Dalet’s Go-to-Market and Customer Experience organizations, aligning Sales, Marketing, Professional Services, Customer Success, and People & Culture to deliver scalable, productized solutions that accelerate time-to-value for customers worldwide.

“At Dalet, innovation has always been driven by what our customers need next,” said Doheny. “Today, the way media teams work is changing, and we’re helping customers move forward, delivering solutions that are faster to deploy and easier to adopt. With innovations like Dalia, we’re helping our customers realize value in weeks, not months, giving teams the ability to do more and truly punch above their weight.”

With deep expertise in SaaS, global go-to-market execution, and partner-led expansion, Brian brings more than 30 years of experience building and scaling enterprise software businesses. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Veriforce, where he helped drive growth that led to the company’s acquisition by Apax. He has also held senior leadership roles at TIBCO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and other high-growth enterprise technology companies.

“Brian brings a proven track record of scaling enterprise technology organizations, building high-performing go-to-market teams, and unlocking growth through customer focus and operational discipline,” said Tyson Greer, Operating Partner & Head of Value Creation, Long Path Partners. “Dalet has built deep knowledge and customer trust; modernizing its technology, expanding its cloud-native capabilities, and continuing to innovate in lock step with customer needs. With Dalia now commercially available and Brian joining the leadership team, Dalet is well-positioned to accelerate growth and deliver even greater value to customers worldwide.

Brian will be at the 2026 NAB Show (Booth W1519), where customers, partners, and industry attendees are invited to meet with him.

Industry Recognition

Dalet’s innovation across the media and entertainment industry has been recognized with its designation as a Major Player in the 2025 IDC MarketScape* for Media and Entertainment.

*(Doc # US52989125e , September 2025)

About Dalet

Dalet empowers media-rich organizations to transform their production and distribution workflows – accelerating media operations, maximizing collaboration and creating higher value from content. As a leading media technology and service provider with over three decades of innovation, our software solutions enable greater control, enhanced visibility and increased productivity for content professionals and storytellers around the globe. Leading organizations such as Fox Networks Group, Arsenal Football Club, MediaCorp, and the BBC trust Dalet to support their daily content operations. Our team is driven by a passion for media and committed to empowering a world where compelling stories are beautifully made, effortlessly told and thoughtfully delivered. Learn more at www.dalet.com

Press Contact

Melissa Harding

Grithaus Agency

(e) melissa@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Dalet

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire