D.C. United Roofing Inc. Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Roofing in Barrie

D.C. United Roofing Inc. has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the category of Roofing for the Barrie region. This honour recognizes the company’s outstanding commitment to quality, professionalism, and trusted service.

With a reputation built on transparency, reliability, and expert craftsmanship, D.C. United Roofing is a fully insured roofing and exterior company offering tailored solutions for homeowners and business owners alike. Whether you’re looking for shingles, steel roofing, commercial roofing systems, repairs, inspections, insulation, SFT (soffit, fascia and eavestrough), siding, skylights, masonry work or a complete exterior makeover – they’ve got you covered.

Founded with a vision to raise the standard of roofing services in Barrie, D.C. United Roofing has earned a loyal following through word-of-mouth, repeat clients, and contractor referrals. Their client-first approach and hands-on management have made them a top choice for residential and commercial projects of all sizes.

Residential and Commercial Expertise

D.C. United Roofing proudly serves a diverse client base across Barrie and beyond. Their team is equipped to manage both residential roofing needs and the complexities of commercial projects. Whether it’s upgrading shingles on a family home or installing durable flat roofing systems on industrial sites, they bring precision and professionalism to every job.

Commercial clients benefit from tailored roofing solutions designed to meet operational and structural demands. From warehouses and office buildings to retail plazas and multi-unit developments, D.C. United Roofing delivers high-performance materials like TPO, EPDM, and metal roofing systems – all backed by stringent quality control and warranty support.

Commitment to Safety and Sustainability

The company adheres to rigorous safety protocols and stays up to date with all WSIB and OHSA requirements. Their trained crews operate with precision and care, ensuring every job site-whether residential or commercial-is safe and well-managed. D.C. United Roofing also takes steps to minimize its environmental impact by sourcing sustainable materials where possible and responsibly disposing of debris and old materials.

Celebrating the Win

“We’re honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award,” said the team at D.C. United Roofing Inc. “This recognition reflects the trust and loyalty of our clients, both homeowners and business owners, and we remain committed to delivering top-quality service and dependable results.”

Rooted in Community, Driven by Trust

D.C. United Roofing isn’t just a roofing company-they’re a long-standing part of the Barrie community. Whether supporting local initiatives, working with fellow contractors, or helping first-time homeowners navigate roof repairs, they approach every interaction with respect and professionalism. It’s this deep-rooted commitment to community that has helped them grow year after year.

Committed to Excellence in Every Project

With years of experience and a growing client base, D.C. United Roofing continues to raise the bar in the roofing and exterior industry. From single-family homes to commercial facilities, their expert team brings professionalism, attention to detail, and peace of mind to every project. As they look to the future, they remain focused on delivering results that stand the test of time-and roofs that stand up to the toughest Canadian weather.

For more information about D.C. United Roofing’s services, to schedule a free inspection, or to request a detailed quote, CLICK HERE or visit www.unitedroofingbarrie.com.

