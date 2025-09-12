D. Boral Capital to Participate in CBA’s Go IPO Nasdaq Seminar 2025 in Seoul, South Korea

D. Boral Capital, a relationship-driven global investment bank serving middle-market and emerging growth companies, today announces Stephanie (Mengjie) Hu, Co-Head of Investment Banking and Head of Asia, and David Lee, Head of Secondaries & Follow-on Investment Banking, will speak at Cross Border Associates (CBA)’s Go IPO Nasdaq Seminar 2025 on September 16 in the COEX South Conference Room in Seoul.

CBA Partners, a global IPO consulting firm, is hosting CBA’s Go IPO Seminar 2025. The event is designed to provide domestic companies preparing for or interested in a Nasdaq listing with practical, in-depth insights into the U.S. IPO process and overall investor relations (IR) strategy. It will feature seven global professional services organizations, including securities firms, accounting firms, IR, and legal advisory firms actively operating in the US.

Hu and Lee’s presentation, “Capital Raising Strategies in the Current U.S. Market,” will take place on September 16 at 3:40 PM Korea Standard Time.

“We are proud to have Stephanie and David represent D. Boral Capital at the CBA Go IPO Nasdaq Seminar,” said David Boral, founder and CEO of D. Boral Capital. “As more high-growth companies in Asia explore accessing the U.S. capital markets, it is critical to provide clear, actionable insights on how to navigate the capital raising process and engage with global investors. At D. Boral Capital, we remain committed to guiding innovative companies as they pursue transformative growth opportunities.”

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

D. Boral Capital is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

