D. Boral Capital and ARC Group Launch Series of SPACs

D. Boral and ARC Group Further Strengthen SPAC Leadership and Global Presence with a Series of SPAC IPOs Beginning in 2025

D. Boral Capital, a premier investment bank focused on high-quality mid-market and growth issuers, and ARC Group, a leading global investment bank and management consultancy firm, are proud to join forces on the expected launch of a new series of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs). Subject to the applicable rules and regulations, the new series is expected to provide a viable opportunity for companies seeking to go public in the U.S. The initial SPACs from the strategic alliance are expected to enter the public markets in Q2 2025, with plans for a regular cadence of SPAC IPOs to follow each year over the next five years.

“Joining forces with ARC Group on this new series of SPACs is a natural fit, given both companies’ prominence and leadership in the SPAC space,” said David W. Boral, Founder and CEO of D. Boral Capital. “Building on our past successes, this collaboration underscores ARC Group’s confidence in our offerings and the value we bring to our clients in navigating the capital markets.”

“This expanded joint effort is another recognition that our collaboration with D. Boral Capital allows our firms to deploy our international capabilities and deep SPAC knowledge across multiple jurisdictions,” said John Darwin, Managing Director of ARC Group. “With our presence in key financial centers worldwide and proven track record in structuring complex SPAC transactions, together we’re expecting to be uniquely positioned to execute in today’s dynamic capital markets landscape.”

Industry-Leading Expertise

D. Boral Capital’s approach integrates deep industry expertise across investment banking, capital markets, equity research, and brokerage services. The firm has been ranked #1 globally in both SPAC IPOs, Regular Way IPOs, and by the number of new issues since 2022.

ARC Group, renowned for its comprehensive services spanning SPACs, IPOs, M&A, financing, and asset management, has advised on more than $10 billion in transactions. The firm has served as both SPAC and De-SPAC advisor to sponsors and target companies and has been ranked in the top three globally in De-SPAC transactions each year since 2022.

A New Chapter for SPACs

The launch of the new series of SPACs combines ARC Group’s global network and specialized expertise with D. Boral Capital’s innovative financial solutions and market acumen. This expected multi-year collaboration is designed to address the increasing worldwide demand for SPACs, offering businesses an efficient, flexible pathway to U.S. public markets.

D. Boral Capital’s proven success in identifying high-potential acquisition targets and structuring favorable deals intends to complement ARC Group’s international presence and cross-border transaction experience. The planned cadence of SPAC launches demonstrates both organizations’ confidence in the continued viability and evolution of SPACs as a strategic alternative to traditional IPOs.

With ARC Group’s multi-jurisdictional capabilities and D. Boral Capital’s demonstrated experience in creating shareholder value, this strategic alliance represents a powerhouse in the global SPAC landscape, which aims to deliver significant opportunities for investors and growth-oriented companies across diverse industries and regions.

For more information on D. Boral Capital please visit: www.dboralcapital.com.

For more information on ARC Group, please visit: www.arc-group.com.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $30 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing over 300 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

About ARC Group

ARC Group is a globally based investment bank and management consultancy firm, specializing in bridging Asia and the West. Our services encompass a full spectrum of financial solutions, including IPOs, M&A, financing, venture capital, and SPACs. ARC Group also includes an independent consulting division dedicated to addressing the various challenges faced by companies operating across both Asian and Western markets. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with offices across Mainland China, the USA, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Sweden, and the UAE, we are well-positioned to provide cross-border financial and advisory services.

Our commitment to anticipating market trends and delivering client-centered solutions has earned ARC Group the Frost & Sullivan 2024 Company of the Year Award in the Asian mid-market investment advisory sector.

No Offer or Solicitation

The potential venture described herein remains subject to a number of contingencies and may not proceed as currently envisioned, or at all. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation with respect to any securities or any proposed transaction. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange any securities, or any related instruments, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. Any offer of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption therefrom.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the parties’ perspectives, expectations and joint forces, are forward-looking statements. The words “aims,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “estimate,” “intend,” and “plan” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and frequency of planned SPAC IPOs, the ability of the parties to complete special purposes acquisition vehicles, identify and acquire high-potential targets, the anticipated benefits of the collaboration between D. Boral Capital and ARC Group, expectations about market demand for SPAC vehicles, and the future role of the joint initiative in the global SPAC ecosystem. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those described in or implied by such forward-looking statements due to various factors, including changes in capital market conditions, existing and future regulatory developments, the development of the relationship between the parties, the competitive dynamics, the ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, and general economic and geopolitical conditions. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the parties’ current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are hard to predict or control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the parties’ plans as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events including, but not limited, factual, legal and regulatory developments may cause the parties’ plans and expectations to change. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Contact Us:

D. Boral Capital

590 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Main Phone: +1 (212) 970-5150

www.dboralcapital.com

info@dboralcapital.com

Contact Us:

ARC Group Limited

10 E. 53rd St. Suite 3001

New York, NY 10022

www.arc-group.com

contact@arc-group.com

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire