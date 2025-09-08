Cyturus Launches AI-Powered CMMC Policy Analyzer, Built on SMPL-C GenAI

Policy documentation is one of the most time-consuming and error-prone elements of CMMC compliance, often slowing down readiness and creating assessment risk. Today, Cyturus, the category-defining Maturity Management Platform, announces the upcoming general availability of its AI-Powered CMMC Policy Analyzer, a native, co-branded capability embedded directly in the Cyturus Compliance and Risk Tracker (CRT), powered by SMPL-C’s GenAI engine.

Currently in beta testing with partners like PwC and Redspin, this feature will be available to all CRT clients on November 1, 2025. The analyzer enables teams to assess documentation quality instantly, uncover misalignments, and receive real-time improvement recommendations, without leaving the CRT platform.

This integration marks a significant advancement for service providers, defense contractors, and enterprises seeking to scale their compliance maturity programs without increasing overhead. With this release, Cyturus customers can expect to accelerate policy workflows by over 50% while improving audit confidence and long-term program stability.

“This collaboration represents a leap forward in how our customers lead with compliance,” said Robert Hill, CEO of Cyturus. “By embedding SMPL-C’s AI-driven insights into the CRT, we’re helping teams move faster without sacrificing quality, so they can confidently lead secure, resilient organizations.”

“We’re excited to bring our GenAI-powered engine into Cyturus’ maturity platform,” said Srikant Rachakonda, Founder & CEO of SMPL-C. “Together, we’re allowing users to create higher-quality, audit-ready policy documentation in minutes, not months.”

Key Benefits of the Cyturus AI Policy Analyzer

AI-Powered Policy Analysis: Instantly assesses, scores, and optimizes documentation aligned to CMMC Levels 1 & 2.

50%+ Reduction in Manual Review Time: Speeds up readiness efforts across internal teams and consultants.

Predictive Audit Intelligence: Uncovers gaps and recommends actionable improvements to support audit success.

Seamless CRT Integration: Fully embedded in the CRT platform, no exports, no separate tools.

October 08, 2025 12:00 – 1:30 PM EST. | How AI is Accelerating Framework Adoption

Join Cyturus & SMPL-C for a behind-the-scenes look at how AI is transforming compliance documentation workflows.

About SMPL-C

SMPL-C is the first GenAI-powered platform purpose-built for CMMC compliance. Its AI engine helps compliance teams accelerate documentation readiness, analyze gaps, and confidently maintain long-term compliance.

Visit www.smpl-c.com | Media Contact: marketing@smpl-c.com

About Cyturus

Cyturus pioneered the Maturity Management Platform, empowering organizations to move beyond checkbox compliance and lead with operational cybersecurity excellence. Through the CRT, Cyturus delivers unified compliance assessments, policy lifecycle management, maturity roadmaps, risks & incidents tracking, and third-party assurance, all built for complex multi-framework environments.

Visit www.cyturus.com | Media Contact: marketing@cyturus.com

