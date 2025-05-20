Cytta Corp. Formally Launches Cytta Labs, Repositions as IP-Holding Platform Backed by TrueWealth(TM) Vision and Strategic Studio Model

Cytta Labs Begins Aggressive Public Spinout Program with Two New Special Purpose Vehicles

Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA), a publicly traded leader in national safety and communications technology, is proud to announce the official launch of Cytta Labs, a next-generation venture studio, and the strategic evolution of Cytta Corp into an innovation holding company focused on IP, equity ownership, and long-term value creation.

This reorganization positions Cytta Corp to unlock scalable investor returns through its proprietary technologies while Cytta Labs powers venture development and execution-spinning-out high-growth ventures aligned with safety, infrastructure modernization, AI, and mission-critical innovation.

“We’re building more than Companies-we’re engineering legacy,” said Natalia Sokolova, President & COO of Cytta Corp. “Cytta Labs gives us the structure to move fast, align capital with purpose, and deliver both impact and investor upside. Meanwhile, Cytta Corp becomes the engine that holds our most valuable asset-IP and equity.”

The Studio Model: Where Innovation Becomes Execution

Cytta Labs operates as a hybrid venture studio, transforming in-house technologies and market-aligned innovations into investor-ready companies through Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). Each SPV is independently capitalized, allowing Cytta Corp to grow non-dilutive equity stakes while maintaining a clean public cap table.

Current and future spinouts include:

Reticulate Micro – First SPV to list – delivered over 500% ROI for early investors and has provided Cytta with a massive equity return and ongoing royalties.

CyttaAIR – Edge-based AI and drone systems for real-time streaming and situational awareness utilizing Cytta COMMS technology

CyttabSAFE – Our new SPV melding the CyttaCARES and bSafe safety and security technology into a powerful market ready entity

Strategic Capital Formation Through Verisage Partners

Cytta Labs‘ capital strategy is powered by Verisage Partners, a boutique advisory firm co-founded by Cytta leadership. Verisage specializes in:

SPV structuring

IPO and public readiness

Investor relations and capital stack optimization

Deep connectivity with family offices, institutional investors, and VCs

This partnership ensures each Cytta Labs spinout is fully prepared to scale with both execution capacity and capital velocity.

TrueWealth™ Circle: Community as Capital

Underpinning Cytta Labs’ mission is the TrueWealth™ philosophy-a belief that real wealth comes from alignment of purpose, innovation, and contribution. As part of this ecosystem, Verisage also operates the TrueWealth™ Circle: a curated private community of founders, investors, and industry leaders who co-create, co-invest, and build with long-term vision.

“TrueWealth™ isn’t just a philosophy-it’s a framework,” said Sokolova. “We’re bringing together those who want to build ventures that matter-companies that create financial returns and societal value. That’s the real future of capital.”

Watch the announcement video from our TrueWealth Circle event during the Milken Conference:

Restructured for the Next Era of Innovation

Cytta Corp now functions as the IP accretion and equity-holding platform behind all future SPV spinouts. By housing development and early-stage risk inside Cytta Labs, the parent company:

Preserves cap table integrity

Earns licensing and equity returns

Increases NAV with each spinout

Positions for a future NASDAQ or NYSE American uplist

“This structure is designed for scale, speed, and stability,” said Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. “We’ve created a system that serves the national interest, drives meaningful innovation, and delivers real returns to our shareholders.”

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) is a publicly traded innovation holding company focused on national safety, real-time communications, and IP monetization. Its core technologies power next-generation platforms in emergency response, defense, and secure media infrastructure. Through its venture studio, Cytta Labs, the Company drives scalable growth via licensing, spinouts, and equity ownership.

About Cytta Labs

Cytta Labs is a purpose-built venture studio developing and scaling technologies across safety, AI, aerospace, and media. Each spinout is structured through a dedicated SPV, enabling independent funding, rapid execution, and premium exits.

About Verisage Partners

Verisage Partners is a strategic advisory and investor readiness platform, guiding companies from market readiness to public positioning. It operates the TrueWealth™ Circle, a private community of founders and capital partners aligned around building purposeful, high-growth ventures.

