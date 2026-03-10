Cytta Corp. Announces CyttaAir Subsidiary as a Defense-Focused Unmanned Systems Platform Designed to Scale From Drones and Counter-UAS Technologies Into a Broader Defense Ecosystem

Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) today announced the strategic direction of CyttaAir, its new subsidiary focused on the design, architecture, and integration of radio-resilient unmanned systems for defense and security applications.

CyttaAir is being developed as a defense-focused unmanned systems platform beginning with drones and designed to scale into a broader ecosystem spanning air, ground, and counter-UAS technologies. The strategy targets growing demand for cost-effective unmanned platforms capable of operating in contested environments where GPS, communications links, and conventional drones often fail.

CyttaAir’s core focus is the design and system architecture of resilient unmanned systems that incorporate drones already proven in battlefield environments. CyttaAir integrates these drones with advanced communications, positioning technologies, and system-level architecture designed to support reliable operation in real operational environments. The CyttaAir approach incorporates proprietary drone systems already used extensively in battlefield environments, including Ukraine, where durability, rapid field serviceability, and operational reliability are critical requirements.

CyttaAir is also designed to leverage Cytta’s patented antenna and positioning technologies intended to support resistance to jamming and spoofing, precise local positioning without full dependence on GPS, secure coordination of multiple drones, and reliable mesh-networked operations. The objective is to develop systems capable of continuing to operate when conventional platforms lose effectiveness.

Current UAV systems include specialized proprietary engineering beyond basic hardware, including dedicated flight software optimized for stable hovering and maneuverability, aerodynamic structures designed for durability and predictable performance, increased mechanical robustness for repeated operational deployment, and component-level compatibility enabling rapid replacement of parts through compliant supply chains.

CyttaAir’s long-term roadmap extends from ISR and monitoring drones to more advanced unmanned capabilities, including cooperative multi-drone operations, mesh-networked systems, selective AI-supported perception and decision support, and future interceptor and counter-UAS technologies. The Company expects to expand into manufacturing scale as the platform and market opportunities grow.

Gary Campbell, Chairman of Cytta Corp., commented, “CyttaAir reflects our strategy to build resilient unmanned systems designed for real operational environments. By combining battlefield-proven drones with advanced system architecture and communications technologies, we believe CyttaAir can evolve into a scalable platform supporting defense and security applications worldwide.”

Cytta has partnered with GenesysTech, the foundational technology enterprise created and developed under the guidance of communications engineering visionary Dr. Victor Shtatnov, PhD. Cytta and Dr. Shtatnov have a long association, now brought to the forefront as GenesysTech’s intellectual property, patents, and suite of defense-military and civilian UAV innovations become part of the CyttaAir initiative.

The strategic direction of CyttaAir aligns with the themes discussed in a recent Cytta thought-leadership article by Natalia Sokolova examining the growing role of kamikaze drones and unmanned systems in modern warfare. The article and accompanying video discussion explore how battlefield developments are reshaping defense technology priorities and highlight the importance of resilient unmanned systems capable of operating in contested environments.

Article: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/kamikaze-drones-new-reality-modern-warfare-natalia-sokolova-kbiqc/

Cytta Corp. expects to discuss the CyttaAir strategy with investors at the upcoming NIBA 152nd Investment Conference being held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 11-12, 2026.

