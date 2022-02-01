Cybever Unveils Beta for AI-Powered 3D World Creation Platform, Advancing Its Mission to Democratize Content Development

Emerging Startup Gains Support from Creative Studios and Asset Marketplaces, Inviting Creators to Join Exclusive Beta via Discord

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cybever, the pioneering content creation company driving the cross-industry shift toward AI-powered tools, today announced the beta launch of its AI-powered 3D world creation platform, set to go live at the end of the month. Designed to streamline and democratize 3D content development for creators and developers alike, the platform has already garnered strong interest from creative studios and asset marketplaces. Creators from all industries are invited to join Cybever’s Discord community for live demos and exclusive early access to the beta.









“Our platform is designed to transform 3D content creation and stand with artists to build a more powerful creators’ ecosystem through three key strengths: retrieval, placement, and generation,” said Cecilia Shen, co-founder and CEO of Cybever. “By efficiently retrieving relevant assets, placing them accurately within a 3D environment, and eventually generating new content, we empower creators to bring their visions to life faster and more effectively. This beta launch is a crucial step toward making advanced 3D content development accessible to creators across all industries.”

Cybever’s goal is to streamline primarily the prototyping and pre-production stages, traditionally known for their labor-intensive and time-consuming nature in 3D content development. By leveraging AI-driven tools, the platform aims to make these processes more efficient and flexible, enabling creators to iterate and experiment more freely. This enhanced workflow is designed to reduce time spent on early-stage development, allowing for quicker and more innovative project completions.

The Cybever platform is cloud-based, enabling users to work from any location without relying on local hardware. It leverages AI to generate layouts, maps and terrains from sketches and eventually text descriptions, automatically placing elements like towns and forests, retrieving 3D assets from marketplaces, and integrating them into 3D scenes. Key features for the beta will include sketch-to-3D preview, advanced scene generation, asset diversity, weather effects, terrain and environment editing, and enhanced user experience tools, all designed to offer 3D professionals with greater control, creativity, simplicity, and efficiency. Cybever’s tools are currently compatible with Unreal Engine 5, with plans to expand compatibility to other engines and platforms like Unity, Roblox, and Omniverse in the near future.

“We recognized that current GenAI trends often focus on directly generating 3D assets from text, which can lead to limitations in quality, scalability and intractability,” said Jie Yang, co-founder and CTO of Cybever. “Our team, composed of AI researchers with deep expertise, along with engineers and 3D artists experienced in traditional 3D creation, brings together diverse perspectives to develop innovative solutions. By leveraging AI to enhance rather than replace the creative process, we ensure our platform supports 3D professionals while addressing the challenges typically associated with GenAI.”

Cybever maintains a strong commitment to ethical AI practices by partnering with 3D asset marketplaces to ensure licensed assets are used in the content creation process. The platform verifies that creators and studios have the necessary rights to use these assets. If licensing issues arise, Cybever proactively offers options through integrated marketplaces. Additionally, even if artists’ data is utilized in the future, Cybever will obtain their explicit permission and ensure they receive a share of the revenue, reinforcing its dedication to fair and ethical practices.

The Cybever platform has garnered strong interest and support from a range of creative studios and 3D asset marketplaces since its alpha testing in July. Notable studios like Enduring Games and Room 8 Group have expressed enthusiasm for the platform’s potential to streamline their 3D content creation processes. Additionally, leading asset marketplaces, such as Big Medium Small, Dekogon Studios and Yos 3D, are collaborating with Cybever to offer their vast libraries of licensed assets. This collective support has driven a 1,000 percent growth in Cybever’s business within just two months, highlighting its impact and potential across creative industries.

“Our internal R&D team is continuously exploring various AI-driven tools, assessing them both from production and investment perspectives – how well these tools can be integrated into our pipelines and should we invest in their development. We’ve been particularly impressed with the potential of the Cybever platform to streamline the creative process,” said Julien Proux, chief content officer at Room 8 Group. “Cybever’s solution is already capable of generating high-quality 3D environments quickly, which could significantly reduce the manual workload for our artists and lower costs for our clients. We are excited about the future enhancements to the tool’s flexibility and efficiency, which we believe will make Cybever’s tools an evolution in 3D creation.”

Cybever’s vision is to empower creators across all creative industries, from gaming to TV and film, and user-generated content (UGC). The possibilities are endless. The team envisions an ecosystem that democratizes 3D content creation, making it accessible to everyone, from seasoned professionals to passionate amateurs. By integrating advanced AI capabilities and seamless asset management, Cybever aims to support a diverse range of creative projects, helping creators of all levels bring their ideas to life with greater efficiency, creativity, and control.

To learn more about Cybever, please visit Cybever.ai, or follow them on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. You can find additional assets here.

About Cybever

Cybever empowers creators in gaming and beyond with its innovative AI engine, designed to elevate creative endeavors. Based in Silicon Valley, Cybever is dedicated to making immersive 3D production accessible to all, from indie developers to major studios. The company is committed to ethical AI practices, ensuring safe, fully licensed datasets and comprehensive IP protection. With a passion for positive innovation and a deep respect for artists, directors, and producers, Cybever enhances creative workflows and supports the vibrant future of user-generated content. As a catalyst for creativity and innovation, Cybever helps storytellers bring their visions to life.

About Room 8 Group

Room 8 Group is an end-to-end strategic partner in external game development. Working across all platforms, we provide creative and technical expertise across full-cycle dev, co-dev, art, trailers, and QA for AAA and AA games. Since 2011, Room 8 Group has built creative partnerships with world-leading publishers such as Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Sony, Gameloft, Take2, EA, and more. While leveraging our own cutting-edge tools and R&D capabilities, we have co-created a multitude of award-winning projects for video game IPs and franchises including Call of Duty, Diablo, Assassin’s Creed, Star Trek, The Walking Dead, Doctor Who, and many more. Through primarily organic growth, we’re proudly independent, and the company is now home to 1,300+ creatives based in Europe, North America, and South America.

Best Service Provider (Winner) – Mobile Games Awards 2024



Best Creative Provider (Shortlisted) – Develop: Star Awards 2024



Service Provider of the Year (Shortlisted) – MCV/Develop Awards 2024

Contacts

BerlinRosen



cybever@berlinrosen.com