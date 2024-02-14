CYBER101 – Free cybersecurity awareness training for businesses and individuals.

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – www.cyber101.com is a new platform launched by two entrepreneurs combining their respective expertise in cybersecurity and video animation.

This educational website offers a brief and engaging certification process to raise employee awareness about cybersecurity issues in less than an hour.

Rising Cybersecurity Incidents in the US

In 2022, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported a record number of cybersecurity incidents in the United States, with over 847,000 complaints and financial losses exceeding $10 billion, highlighting a significant and growing threat to individuals and businesses alike.

This makes Cyber101’s mission more relevant than ever. According to Guillaume Belanger, “Our platform provides essential tools to help you stay on top of threats in an increasingly hostile environment.”

“When teaching at the McGill Executive Institute, cybersecurity consistently emerges as a critical issue,” emphasizes Benjamin Beauregard, cofounder of Cyber101. “Guillaume and I created this platform because we believe that education is the key to effectively countering cyber threats.”

Free Training for Enhanced Cybersecurity

Cyber101 offers companies a unique opportunity to educate their employees on best practices in cybersecurity, at no cost. Businesses and individuals can immediately improve their cybersecurity posture in less than an hour.

Benefits for Organizations

Reduce the risks of fraud , data breaches, and disruptions

, data breaches, and disruptions Meet the requirements of insurers and privacy laws

Improve employees’ technological skills

Demonstrate a serious commitment to cybersecurity to clients and staff

About Cyber101

Cyber101.com is the brainchild of childhood friends and entrepreneurs Guillaume Belanger and Benjamin Beauregard. Guillaume, president of an IT services company, identified a crucial lack of easily accessible cybersecurity content for SMEs. He partnered with Benjamin, head of a video production agency, to combine their strengths.

Cyber101 is committed to making cybersecurity awareness training accessible to as many people as possible to protect organizations nationwide.

