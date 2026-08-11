CV Sciences Launches PlusHLTH.com, Expanding Its Consumer Platform Beyond Cannabinoids

New digital destination brings the Company’s Health Intelligence approach to life, helping consumers better understand their needs, discover science-backed solutions, and navigate healthy aging.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a consumer health company specializing in science-backed natural ingredients and products, today announced the launch of PlusHLTH.com, a new direct-to-consumer destination dedicated exclusively to the Company’s growing +PlusHLTH™ product line.

The launch of PlusHLTH.com represents an important milestone in the Company’s long-term strategy to expand beyond cannabinoids and establish +PlusHLTH™ as a leading brand focused on healthy aging, performance, and everyday health. The new site creates a distinct home for +PlusHLTH™, while PlusCBDOil.com remains focused on the Company’s industry-leading hemp-derived CBD portfolio.

Built around CV Sciences’ Health Intelligence approach, PlusHLTH.com is designed to be more than an e-commerce destination. The site brings together science-backed products and educational content to help consumers better understand their changing needs, explore targeted solutions, and make more informed decisions as they age.

“Our launch of PlusHLTH.com marks an exciting step in the evolution of CV Sciences,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “For more than a decade, we have earned the trust of consumers through our commitment to quality, scientific research, and product innovation with the PlusCBD brand. +PlusHLTH™ builds on that foundation by bringing the same commitment to a broader range of solutions designed to support healthy aging, active lifestyles, and everyday health.”

“PlusHLTH.com gives +PlusHLTH™ its own distinct digital identity and creates a stronger connection with consumers,” Dowling continued. “As the brand grows, the site gives us a place to introduce new products, provide meaningful education, and create an experience that evolves alongside our customers.”

+PlusHLTH™ currently offers a growing range of non-cannabinoid nutritional products, including targeted dietary supplements in capsule and gummy formulations and Empowr, the Company’s plant-based protein with creatine. The Company plans to continue expanding the line with new formulations and delivery formats designed to address evolving consumer needs.

PlusHLTH.com will serve as the primary digital home for +PlusHLTH™ products, education, new product introductions, and future innovation as CV Sciences continues to expand its presence in the broader health and nutrition market.

Consumers can explore the new website and learn more about +PlusHLTH™ by visiting www.PlusHLTH.com.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is a consumer wellness company focused on developing and commercializing science-backed natural products that support health and well-being. Through its trusted consumer brands, the Company offers a broad portfolio of premium hemp-derived CBD products, non-cannabinoid dietary supplements, and plant-based nutrition products designed to help consumers optimize their health at every stage of life.

The Company’s +PlusCBD™ brand is among the leading hemp-extract brands in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic, and specialty products industry. +PlusCBD™ was the first hemp extract supplement brand to achieve self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status and is supported by human clinical research and published scientific studies.

Under its +PlusHLTH™ brand, the Company offers a growing portfolio of science-backed non-cannabinoid wellness products, including dietary supplements and the Empowr plant-based protein with creatine. +PlusHLTH™ is focused on delivering innovative nutritional solutions that support healthy aging, active lifestyles, and everyday wellness.

CV Sciences also operates Cultured Foods™, a European producer of 100% plant-based food products, and Elevated Softgels™, a leading manufacturer of encapsulated softgels and tinctures serving the supplement and nutrition industries. Headquartered in San Diego, California, CV Sciences has operations in Colorado and Poland. Additional information is available at www.cvsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s growth strategy, expansion of the +PlusHLTH™ brand, future product introductions, direct-to-consumer initiatives, and expected consumer demand. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

ir@cvsciences.com

SOURCE: CV Sciences, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire