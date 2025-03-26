CustomerXR Launches as a New Innovative Design Agency to Deliver the Power of Virtual and Augmented Reality for Commercial Enterprises

NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The new VR design agency Customer XR launched this month with a mission to build custom virtual and augmented reality solutions to help major US brands harness the power of Extended Reality (XR) and the greater Metaverse to connect with customers. Founded and headquartered in New York and with a team of Virtual and Augmented Reality application designers who are committed to helping major US brands connect with their customers using the power of Extended Reality. Additionally, Customer XR is an approved independent Software Vendor (ISV) for Meta and an approved development partner for Apple as a way of working as an ambassador between major brands and these two powerful VR ecosystems.

“With over 22 Million active VR headsets in use globally, many organizations are now looking to utilize the massive impact of Virtual and Augmented Reality applications via the Meta and Apple platforms, but do not know where to begin,” reported Customer XR Co-Founder and President Kevin Sheehan. “What Customer XR is hoping to become is that single source for starting that journey,” he added. “By having a team of developers in-house to build low-cost proof of concept applications and then the strategic partnerships with the most talented developers around the country, we can build any XR idea as an enterprise grade application.”

Here are some of the current projects currently in flight for the boutique agency working from New York:

A VR design application for Kitchen Savers that allows users to see their current kitchen in augmented reality and then select from their portfolio of finishes and accessories.

Experience the frightening impact of a basement fire in VR without an escape door for Egress Pros and then see how it would function to allow a safe exit in case of a fire.

A proof of concept for a global luxury hotel chain that would allow potential guests to feel in full 360-degree 8K virtual reality the experience of being throughout their luxury resort from the lobby to the rooms out to all of their amenities.

An innovative VR application for managers of the largest Asian American Quick Service Restaurant based exactly on their test kitchen at their CA headquarters, which will save the time and expense of bringing staff out for training and testing.

Customer XR was founded with Investment from Cloudlinx which is one of the nation’s leading experts delivering technology to further greater customer experiences and is a two-time Inc 5000 winner for being one of the fastest growing companies in America.

