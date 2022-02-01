BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare Before Buying, a leading online resource for comprehensive product and service reviews, has published an in-depth review of the top online custom poster printing services for 2024. The review highlights GotPrint as a standout provider in the custom poster printing industry. Known for their high-quality products and reasonable pricing, GotPrint offers a variety of customization options, making them a top choice for both consumers and businesses.





Custom poster printing is an essential tool for businesses of all sizes, providing a flexible and effective means of promoting products, events, and services. Whether for a large-scale marketing campaign or a single event, custom posters can be tailored to meet specific needs and target audiences. They offer a visually impactful way to convey messages, enhance brand visibility, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2001 as a small family business, GotPrint has grown into a major player in the printing industry. The company’s headquarters in Burbank, California, span four buildings and approximately 110,000 square feet, housing various departments including Customer Service, Accounting, Processing, Pre-Press, Press, Bindery, Quality Control, Direct Marketing, Mailing, and Graphic Design. GotPrint also operates production facilities in Hebron, Kentucky, and Grapevine, Texas, where they print and ship their products.

GotPrint operates entirely online, focusing on meeting the promotional needs of consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company utilizes state-of-the-art Heidelberg Offset presses, ensuring the highest quality finished products while maintaining environmentally conscious practices.

GotPrint Custom Poster Printing

GotPrint offers two primary options for custom poster printing: bulk posters and large format posters.

Bulk posters start at a minimum quantity of 100 and are printed on high-quality, lightweight glossy or matte papers, suitable for a wide range of promotional events. They are also printed using offset printing for large quantity runs.

On the other hand, large format posters are printed digitally, typically one at a time. They can be ordered in any quantity from 1 to 100 and are printed on premium photo-grade glossy or matte paper stocks, ideal for photo projects and professional advertisements.

Extensive customization options for both bulk and large format posters are available. Customers can choose from three types of paper stock for bulk posters and two types for large format posters. Several size options are available, along with the choice of horizontal or vertical orientation. Color options include full color on the front side or full color on both sides. Bulk poster orders typically take 3 to 5 business days for production, while large format posters take 2 to 4 business days, with an option for rush printing that reduces the production time to 2 business days.

GotPrint offers three proofing options to ensure that the posters meet customer expectations. The Instant Online Proof option allows customers to instantly upload their design or create one using GotPrint’s Online Designer software. This option is ideal for those who have ready-to-go artwork. The Manually Processed option involves GotPrint checking for resolution and bleed to ensure the design is print-ready, with a PDF proof provided for an additional fee and a 24-hour processing time. Finally, customers can choose to have GotPrint design the poster for them, ensuring a professional and polished final product.

What are the ways to order custom print posters from GotPrint?

GotPrint offers multiple options for creating custom posters. Customers can upload a design, use the Online Designer software, or opt for professional design services. The Online Designer software is user-friendly and comes with a wide array of templates, allowing customers to add images, shapes, text, backgrounds, and other design elements. In addition to paper posters, GotPrint also provides options for posters on foam boards, PVC boards, aluminum boards, cardboard, acrylic boards, and more.

How much does custom poster printing cost?

The cost of custom poster printing with GotPrint varies based on the chosen customization options. Bulk posters typically start at $34.20 for a standard 8” x 10” design with 80 lb. gloss book paper stock. A single large format poster at 8” x 10” starts at $9.75. Prices will increase for larger sizes, full color on both sides, or changes in paper stock. As with most bulk orders, the larger the quantity, the cheaper the per-piece printing cost. Overall, pricing depends on the specific choices made, with discounts available for bulk orders.

GotPrint stands out in the custom poster printing industry with its blend of quality, affordability, and versatility. Whether bulk posters for a large event or a single, high-impact large format poster is needed, GotPrint offers a range of options to meet diverse needs. Their easy-to-use online platform, coupled with various design tools and professional services, ensures that every customer can find the perfect solution for their promotional efforts. With competitive pricing, fast production times, and numerous customization choices, GotPrint remains a top choice for businesses and individuals looking to make a visual impact.

