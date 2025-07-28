Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI) and GridEdge Networks Launch 69kV Grid Safety Solution for Distributed Energy Resources (DER)

ACTON, MA, JULY 21, 2025 — Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI) and GridEdge Networks, Inc. (GridEdge) have partnered to launch a breakthrough 69kV Distributed Generation Permissive (DGP) solution that enables safer, more cost-effective integration of Distributed Energy Resources (DER) into utility grids.

The new system addresses a critical safety challenge: protecting utility workers and equipment when distributed energy resources are disconnected from the grid and form an unintentional island that may cause dangerous power fluctuations. The solution will be presented at the IEEE Power & Energy Society General Meeting in Austin, Texas, on July 28, 2025.

“As more independent power producers connect to the electric grid, utilities face new safety risks when utility crews work on power lines,” said Nachum Sadan, CEO of GridEdge Networks. “Our DGP system provides failsafe protection by automatically disconnecting renewable energy sources when grid faults occur, eliminating the risk of unintentional islanding. This solves a critical grid safety problem.”

Unlike traditional Direct Transfer Trip (DTT) systems that utilize an external communications method such as fiber, GridEdge’s Distributed Generation Permissive (DGP) technology leverages the existing wires and is readily available, low cost and inherently failsafe. The system meets the IEEE 1547-2018 interconnection standard and is recognized in IEEE 1547.1-2020 section 5.10.3 as a “Powerline Conducted Permissive Signal” method.

The 69kV solution uses standard Coupling Capacitor Voltage Transformers (CCVTs) to transmit signals, eliminating the need for expensive fiber optic installations that can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on distance. This breakthrough innovation makes renewable energy projects more economically viable while maintaining the highest safety standards, as it is a reliable and cost-effective alternative to fiber.

CEI brings six decades of expertise in high-voltage capacitors and power systems to this strategic manufacturing partnership, with products deployed in military, commercial and industrial applications worldwide. “This collaboration leverages our proven high-voltage manufacturing capabilities to support the clean energy transition,” said Michael Pentaris, President and CEO at CEI. “The technology provides essential infrastructure for utilities and renewable energy developers to operate safely and efficiently.”

The 69kV DGP solution was developed in close collaboration with U.S. utility partners and is immediately available for sub-transmission applications. The solution includes equipment and services. GridEdge provides a complete turnkey deployment including system commissioning and operator training.