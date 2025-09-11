Cust2Mate Appoints Fraser Neil as Chief Sales Officer to Lead Global Sales Expansion

Retail and CPG tech growth leader to build and scale a global sales team

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), a global leader in smart retail technology, today announced the appointment of Fraser Neil as its new Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Neil who started this month, will be responsible for building and leading Cust2Mate’s global sales organization, with dedicated sales executives based in North America, Europe, and Israel.

With nearly 30 years of experience in CPG, retail, field sales, SaaS, and AI-driven technology solutions, Neil brings a proven track record of driving international growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering consistent revenue results. Most recently, he served as Vice President of CPG at Trax Retail Ltd., where he successfully led revenue growth with both regional and global scale clients, consistently surpassing booking and revenue targets while spearheading product innovation and customer acquisition strategies. His deep experience working with both retailers and CPGs positions him to accelerate Cust2Mate’s model of enabling and monetizing retail media, data, and third-party services through the Smart Cart platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fraser to Cust2Mate at such a pivotal moment in our company’s growth,” said Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions. “His exceptional track record in building and scaling global sales organizations, combined with his deep expertise in retail and CPG, makes him the perfect leader to expand our global footprint. Fraser’s leadership will accelerate our mission to transform the in-store shopping experience with our innovative smart cart solutions. Importantly, Fraser’s understanding of how to bridge the needs of both retailers and CPG brands will be critical to advancing our vision of monetizing retail media, data, and third-party services through the Cust2Mate platform.”

Neil’s career spans senior leadership roles at Trax Retail Ltd. and McCurrach (Avidity Group), where he consistently exceeded sales targets, secured Tier 1 global retailers, and developed large-scale commercial strategies for brands including Unilever, Diageo, Kimberly-Clark, PepsiCo, and Nestlé. His expertise in sales strategy, consultative selling, and global relationship management will be instrumental in scaling Cust2Mate’s presence across key markets and ensuring measurable success for both the company and its retail partners.

“I am excited to join Cust2Mate and lead the charge in building a world-class global sales organization,” said Fraser Neil, Chief Sales Officer of Cust2Mate. “The retail industry is at an inflection point, and Cust2Mate’s Smart Cart technology is uniquely positioned to deliver real value for both retailers and shoppers. I look forward to working with our teams to scale adoption and establish Cust2Mate as the global leader in smart retail innovation. Beyond transforming checkout and shopping convenience, the platform unlocks powerful opportunities for retailers and CPGs to monetize data, retail media, and third-party services directly at the point of decision.”

Neil will represent Cust2Mate at GroceryShop 2025, taking place September 28 – October 1 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Cust2Mate will showcase its latest Smart Cart solution at Booth #753.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company’s flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate’s AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits. For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

