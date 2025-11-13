Curiteva Proudly Announces the Publication of a Peer-Reviewed Study in the Journal of Biomaterials (JBI)

Curiteva, Inc. a privately held manufacturing and technology company, proudly announces the publication of a peer-reviewed study, “Novel PEEK fabrication using fused strand deposition reduces inflammation and enhances MSC differentiation promoting bone growth and implant osseointegration,” in the Journal of Biomaterials (JBI). JBI is one of the most highly regarded and highest-impact journals in the biomaterials and materials science fields.

Dr. Kevin Foley, a leading spine surgeon, shared his excitement. “This is a groundbreaking study, and I am very pleased to see it published in such a prestigious Journal. I have been using Inspire in my practice since its inception, and the clinical results are remarkable. Because Inspire so closely mimics human trabecular bone – with its fully interconnected porosity, ideal modulus, and bioactive surface, the body welcomes the device. I consistently see rapid healing and early bone formation through radiographic confirmation along with minimal subsidence.”

Erik Erbe, PhD, Curiteva’s Chief Scientific Officer, played a pivotal role in this research along with Professor Barbara Boyan, PhD, colleagues at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), and co-authors of this publication. Reflecting on this achievement, he commented, “The level of expertise from the team of scientists and physicians I had the honor of collaborating with underscores the impact this technology has in the spine and orthopedic space. For decades, researchers have attempted to resolve PEEK’s poor bone apposition and we’ve finally achieved this through a novel structure and surface modification. This study explains the how and why this is the case.”

Chad Falciani, founder and Chairman of the Board at Curiteva, emphasized the significance of this publication. “The impact of this study is twofold – it not only validates the science we’ve been passionately pursuing around the Inspire technology, but also highlights the novel 3D-printing advancements made possible by our proprietary Fused Strand Deposition 3D Printers. As we continue to expand our product offering, this further strengthens our extensive IP portfolio and commercialization strategy, paving the way for differentiated implant solutions.”

Curiteva’s novel 3D-printing Fused Strand Deposition 3D Printer produces a fully interconnected and integrated trabecular PEEK lattice structure traversing the entire implant to promote osseointegration, improve radiographic assessment, and deliver superior biomechanics. The first-of-its-kind PEEK structure and nano-texture HA surface treatment creates a hydrophilic, bioactive environment for cell attachment, proliferation, and healing.

The incorporation of basic science, engineering, and materials science through to surgical applications – with outcomes as remarkable as these – makes this peer-reviewed publication in the Journal of Biomaterials hugely significant. Click on the link to read the full article: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biomaterials.2025.123833 .

Published Article: Cohen, D. J., Deng, J., Reith, T. M., Sabalewski, E. L., Pestov, D., Dillon, J. T., Jawad, A. Y., Slosar, P. J., Foley, K. T., Dryer, R. F., Bassett, T. D., Harrod, C. C., Verrelli, B., Bertino, M., Erbe, E. M., Schwartz, Z., & Boyan, B. D. (2025). Novel PEEK fabrication using fused strand deposition reduces inflammation and enhances MSC differentiation promoting bone growth and implant osseointegration. Biomaterials. Elsevier. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.biomaterials.2025.123833

About Curiteva:

Curiteva is a privately held technology and manufacturing company based in Huntsville, Alabama. Our business is founded on a commitment to building world-class manufacturing, accelerating research and development, maintaining lean operational discipline, and delivering novel technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the patients they serve. Curiteva is pioneering 3D printing of Trabecular PEEK implants with a bioactive nano-surface to revolutionize how engineered structures and implant biomaterials accelerate immunomodulation, enhance healing, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.curiteva.com .

