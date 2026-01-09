Curiteva Announces First Clinical Use of Inspire Standalone ALIF System

Curiteva, Inc., a leading technology and manufacturing company, proudly announces the first cases using its Inspire Standalone ALIF System. This milestone completes the company’s anterior launch strategy and establishes the Inspire portfolio as a comprehensive, 360-degree solution for surgeons addressing spinal pathologies. This press release follows the recent publication of a peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Biomaterials, highlighting Curiteva’s advancement in PEEK technology.

The Inspire Standalone ALIF System serves as the flagship of Curiteva’s anterior portfolio, which also includes the monolithic Inspire A and Acumen Anterior Plate. With this addition, the company now offers fully integrated solutions of the Inspire Technology across cervical, posterior lumbar, and anterior lumbar approaches.

“This launch reflects the incredible dedication and innovation of our R&D team and surgeon faculty,” said Chad Falciani, Founder and Chairman of the Board for Curiteva. “The Inspire Standalone System sets a new standard, combining advanced instrumentation with next-generation materials. Our proprietary Inspire Platform, featuring a PEEK structure that enhances bone growth and osseointegration, is poised to transform the rapidly growing ALIF segment, improving patient outcomes and redefining industry benchmarks.”

Dr. Randy Dryer, Curiteva’s CMO, was the first to implant the device. “Bringing the Inspire Standalone ALIF across the finish line and into the operating room is a significant accomplishment,” states Dr. Dryer following the procedure. “As we have seen with this technology, the visual verification of bone growth through the implant, paired with outstanding clinical results, aligns perfectly with what surgeons are seeking. I’m confident this implant will define a new standard for standalone ALIF procedures, delivering a best-in-class solution designed to enhance patient outcomes. I’m excited to incorporate this approach to my Inspire armamentarium.”

The company is currently executing an alpha launch of the system, with a ramp-up scheduled during Q1. A full commercial release is planned for later in the year.

About Curiteva:

Curiteva is a privately held technology and manufacturing company based in Huntsville, Alabama. Our business is founded on a commitment to building world-class manufacturing, accelerating research and development, maintaining lean operational discipline, and delivering novel technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the patients they serve. Curiteva is pioneering 3D printing of Trabecular PEEK implants with a bioactive nano-surface to revolutionize how engineered structures and implant biomaterials accelerate immunomodulation, enhance healing, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.curiteva.com

