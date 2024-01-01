Curiosity Inc. Announces Content Distribution Partnership with Off The Fence

Strategic Deal Broadens Curiosity’s Footprint across China, Hong Kong, and Macau

The collaboration supports the licensing of part of Curiosity Stream’s content portfolio in China, Hong Kong, and Macau, bringing 56 unique titles, amounting to 148 hours of premium factual content, to audiences across these territories through various platforms. The deal encompasses a diverse range of programming, from short-form documentary series to premium long-form content.

Key titles include:

Breakthrough (83 episodes): A comprehensive exploration of recent developments in physics, astronomy, and other sciences.

Ludo Dufour, Vice President of Licensing at Curiosity, commented, “This partnership with Off The Fence marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy across the Chinese-speaking territories. The breadth and quality of our content portfolio perfectly position us to meet the growing demand for world-class factual content in these markets. Off The Fence’s extensive experience and strong presence in these territories will be instrumental in bringing our compelling programming to new audiences, furthering our commitment to inspiring curiosity in viewers across the globe.”

“We are excited to work with Curiosity Stream and bring their exceptional programming to audiences in China and expect to close a couple of deals for some series mentioned above in 2024,” said Jia Zhao, Director Coproduction & Sales Asia at Off The Fence. “Our business in the Chinese market is based on longstanding relationships, allowing us to navigate the ever-changing and diverse landscape to maximize the full potential for content sales as well as exploring opportunities beyond classic distribution such as coproductions.”

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the premium linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world’s most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, Curiosity Español, and other free, ad-supported (FAST) channels; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Off The Fence

Off The Fence (OTF) is an Academy Award-winning factual studio, involved in every aspect and facet of non-fiction programming. It produces, acquires, localizes, and distributes programming via its network of creative and commercial offices in Amsterdam, London, Bristol, and Toronto. More than 700 hours of programming under the OTF Originals banner has been produced over the last three decades for the world’s A-list broadcasters, including National Geographic, Netflix, Curiosity Stream, ARTE and the BBC. OTF was founded in 1994 and acquired by ZDF Studios, the commercial arm of German public broadcaster ZDF, in 2019. www.offthefence.com

