Cummins Celebrates Reopening Its Worldwide Technical Center Hub Office Tower in Columbus, Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) celebrated the reopening today of its worldwide technical center hub office tower in Columbus, Indiana. The office tower at the Cummins Technical Center (CTC) on McKinley Avenue had been under renovation since 2021. After having been mainly untouched, except for minor cosmetic improvements and flood restoration, since its original opening in 1968, the CTC office tower now has a newly renovated interior – allowing for enhanced collaboration and innovation.









“The reopening of the CTC office tower marks an important milestone for Cummins and our Destination Zero strategy,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “Much of the research and development for our next-generation power solutions start right here in this very hub – driven by our mission to power a more prosperous world and executed by our talented employees.”

The CTC is an iconic Cummins building and has played an important role in the company’s success and in the economic vitality of Columbus. Completed in 1968, the CTC is Cummins’ first and longest-standing tech center. Its design was the work of mid-century modernist designer Harry Weese. Prior to its construction, Cummins had only 50 test cells, and only 15 considered to be in good working order. The completion of the CTC added 88 test cells to the Cummins portfolio and provided Cummins engineers and scientists with a world-class facility to develop world-class innovations.

In 2023, Cummins invested a record $1.4 billion in future critical technologies and products, including the Cummins HELM™ platforms. Loosely translating to “higher efficiency, lower emissions and multiple fuels,” the Cummins HELM™ platforms give Cummins’ customers control of how they navigate their own journeys as part of the energy transition and include Cummins’ B, X10 and X15 engine platforms. They provide customers with the option to choose the fuel type(s) and applications that best suit their business needs, while also reducing emissions. These products are critical to Cummins’ plan to help fleets reach Destination Zero, while providing products that are economically viable, scalable and deliver the power, performance, range and durability for which Cummins is known. A significant amount of Cummins’ research and technology gross spend occurs in the CTC.

“I am grateful to our CTC employees for their patience and perseverance during this much-needed renovation,” said Tim Frazier, Vice President – Research & Technology. “We are so glad to have our Cummins HELM™ engineers, technical specialists and innovators together again under the same roof working as a coordinated team, close to the technology and testing being executed here.”

The office portion of the CTC is a six-story tower, with 72,000 square feet of office space on five floors. It holds approximately 500 employees, primarily focused on research and development for Cummins HELM™ platforms and future technology for North America and global markets.

Renovations for the CTC office tower focused primarily on the first through fifth floors to allow for improved circulation and collaboration. The architectural design of the renovation was completed by HOK of St. Louis, Missouri, with construction completed by F.A. Wilhelm Construction Co., Inc., of Indianapolis, Indiana. The renovation design includes the use of a plus (+) symbol in featured spaces. The symbol (see reference photo) is a throwback to renowned graphic designer Paul Rand, who developed a variety of logo designs for Cummins, including the trademark C.

The renovated building features a new staircase, two social hubs and inclusive amenities such as gender-neutral restrooms, nursing rooms and quiet spaces. The renovation also includes eight treadmill desks, soft lab zones and expanded collaboration areas with 90 conference rooms of various sizes, including stadium seating. Additional enhancements include upgraded lighting systems and functional window blinds.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company’s commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment, and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023. See how Cummins is powering a world that’s always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/.

