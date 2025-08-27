CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA APPOINTS THREE NEW ADMINISTRATORS

New Provost, Vice President, and Dean will Ring in 2025-2026 Academic Year

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) today announced the appointment of three new academic administrators: Provost Jeroen Greven; Vice President—Student Life, Shari Saperstein, Ed.D; and Dean of the School of Food Studies and Liberal Arts, Maryann Tebben, PhD. The three fill slots vacated by longtime CIA Provost, Mark Erickson; Vice President—Student Affairs, Kathy Merget, PhD; and Dean Denise Bauer PhD., who retired this past academic year—each with more than 20 years of service to the college.

“We are truly excited to welcome these three experienced leaders to the CIA,” said CIA President Michiel Bakker. “Each brings extensive experience in education and business, as well as a passion for the art and science of food, beverage, and hospitality that will help move the CIA from college to global educational Institute.”

Provost Greven brings more than two decades of global experience in higher education and education technology. In his role, he oversees all aspects of learning and development, including enrollment, academic affairs, student life, and campus operations. Greven began his academic career as a lecturer at the esteemed Swiss Hotel Management School (SHMS), later becoming dean of the SHMS Caux Campus in Montreux, Switzerland. During his tenure, SHMS became the first hospitality school in the world to be recognized as an Apple Distinguished School, for its outstanding integration of technology to support transformative, student-centered learning. Most recently Greven headed the Future Workforce Development function for the hotel division of NEOM, a futuristic megacity project in Saudi Arabia, integrating virtual reality and artificial intelligence with next generation digital learning platforms.

Dr. Saperstein is a student-centered leader with a proven commitment to fostering inclusive, engaging, and supportive environments. She has more than 30 years of experience overseeing a diverse portfolio of programs and excels in data-driven decision-making to drive impactful outcomes. Most recently, she served as vice president for Student Affairs at Nova Southeastern University (NSU) in Florida, where she led efforts to enhance the student experience across academic support, residential life, student conduct, disability services, campus engagement, and career development. Additionally, as a member of both NSU’s President’s Council and Dean’s Council, she played a key role in shaping strategic initiatives and policies. Earlier in her career, she held impactful roles at institutions including Vassar College, The New School, and University of Southern California (USC)—building a reputation for innovation, advocacy, and deep student engagement.

Prior to joining CIA, Dr. Tebben was a professor of French and the director of the Center for Food and Resilience (CFAR) at Bard College-Simon’s Rock, in Great Barrington, MA, where she taught courses on French Language and Literature and Food Studies for nearly 25 years. She designed and supervised CFAR’s interdisciplinary Food Studies major, including a study abroad semester at the Umbra Institute in Perugia, Italy, and coordinated faculty participation from all academic divisions. She also oversaw campus food and sustainability initiatives, including a new composting program in the dining hall, hands-on educational events and tastings, the campus farm, and its maple-sugaring operation. In addition, Dr. Tebben created the ThinkFOOD conference at Simon’s Rock and chaired 11 annual conferences, bringing together scholars, activists, and food producers from across Massachusetts and the Northeast.

All three will be based at the college’s New York campus, and join in time for the new academic year, which begins September 9.

