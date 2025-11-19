CudekAI Launches Multilingual AI Toolsets for Marketers, Agencies, and Enterprises – Best Accuracy with Amazing Performance

CudekAI, a leading company in the artificial intelligence field, is very excited to introduce its revolutionary multilingual AI toolsets, which are developed particularly for marketers, agencies, and enterprises.

With a strikingly high accuracy percentage of 92% in AI content detector and 89% in multilingual AI detection, CudekAI is the trailblazer of the industry by providing users with the best-performing AI tools and thus setting a new standard. Writing, research, idea generation, and even academic and creative challenges have become significantly easier with the help of AI nowadays. However, still many people and companies are not able to benefit from the advanced AI technologies because of the high cost and complex technical factors.

CudekAI aims to make AI accessible to everyone by eliminating these barriers along the way and giving users extremely efficient tools that can be accessed in their mother tongues for free.

“Our commitment at CudekAI is to empower writers and creatives worldwide,” said CEO at CudekAI. “We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to benefit from AI’s potential, regardless of their background or resources. Our new multilingual AI toolsets are designed not only to enhance productivity but also to foster a vibrant community of learners and creators.”

CudekAI’s multilingual toolsets are segments that give marketers, agencies, and enterprises the creative content and research capabilities in a hassle-free manner across different languages. The power of AI enables the users to not only cross language barriers but also maximize their operational efficiency while being assured of the highest accuracy in the industry.

Come along with us to transform education and creativity by getting familiar with the ground-breaking solutions of CudekAI. Together, we can change the way of learning and innovation which would be more reachable and rewarding for everyone. Your triumph is our triumph, and we are very happy to accompany you on your way.

CudekAI’s Mission Beyond AI Detection

CudekAI is dedicated to enhancing the digital experience that goes far beyond simply identifying AI-generated text. Its guiding principle is clear: “To democratize AI by revolutionizing education and creativity.” It combines advanced multilingual detection with plagiarism and essay-checking capabilities to empower users’ access across education, professional writing, and content creation. This helps users verify authenticity and maintain originality without language or technical barriers.

Whether reviewing mixed-language assignments, verifying professional reports, or self-checking essays, users gain confidence with accurately refined results.

CudekAI’s approach is making AI detection a tool for growth rather than a limitation. From essay checkers to content verification, CudekAI ensures this platform strengthens education, creativity, and trust worldwide.

For more information about CudekAI and to access our multilingual AI toolsets, please visit cudekai.com .

Media Details

Contact Person Name: Muhammad Ahmed Mushtaq

Contact Email: ahmed@cudekai.com

City & Country: London, UK

SOURCE: CudekAI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire