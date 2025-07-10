CubiCasa to Expand Floor Plan Access Across Upper Midwest with NorthstarMLS

More than 22,000 new Agents gain access to CubiCasa’s Floor Plan and Photography program designed for MLSs

CubiCasa, the global leader in floor plan and virtual tour technology, is proud to announce a new collaboration with NorthstarMLS, one of the largest multiple listing service in the Upper Midwest. This brings CubiCasa’s fast, mobile-based floor plan scanning technology to nearly 22,000 agents and brokers across Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin, further advancing CubiCasa’s mission to place a floor plan on every listing in the United States.

This collaboration gives NorthstarMLS subscribers access to free floor plans and affordable upgrade options, making it easier than ever for agents to enhance their listings with rich, visual content that today’s buyers expect. Subscribers can also access CubiCasa’s national directory of real estate photographers, many of whom now include floor plans with every photo shoot-streamlining the process of offering complete and professional property presentations.

“Floor plans are quickly becoming a must-have on every listing,” said Tim Dain, CEO of NorthstarMLS. “They provide meaningful context to listing photos and give buyers a clearer picture of how a home is laid out before stepping foot inside. Partnering with CubiCasa makes it easy for our subscribers to provide this vital information and stay at the forefront of delivering better experiences for consumers.”

CubiCasa’s technology allows real estate professionals to generate high-quality floor plans using just a 5-minute smartphone scan-no special equipment or training required. This streamlined process supports NorthstarMLS’s commitment to equipping its members with cutting-edge tools that improve listing quality, professionalism, and transparency in the real estate market.

“NorthstarMLS is a true leader in the MLS community, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to raise the bar on listing content,” said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. “We share a vision that the MLS should be the trusted source of all critical listing data, and floor plans are one of the most powerful ways to deliver clarity to buyers.

This announcement comes at a time when the industry is increasingly embracing floor plan standards. Several MLSs, including New Mexico MLS and WARDEX, have recently made floor plans a required element of listings, citing consumer demand and the need for more consistent, high-quality property information. With its partnership program now surpassing 100 MLSs nationwide, CubiCasa is proud to support a growing movement toward more transparent, data-rich listings across the country.

About CubiCasa

CubiCasa is a global proptech company delivering easy-to-use mobile property scanning solutions for the real estate industry. With a mission to put a floor plan on every U.S. listing, CubiCasa helps agents, brokers, photographers, and MLSs create more transparent and engaging listings that empower buyers to make better decisions.

About NorthstarMLS

The Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc., doing business as NorthstarMLS, provides participating real estate professionals with fast and reliable access to the information, tools, and resources they need to serve buyers and sellers. Covering Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin and North Dakota, NorthstarMLS serves over 22,000 subscribers, making it one of the largest MLS in the Upper Midwest.

