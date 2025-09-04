CubiCasa Adds 20 New MLS Partners, Accelerating the Mission to Bring a Floor Plan to Every Listing

New partnerships bring CubiCasa’s MLS network to over 120 organizations nationwide, fueling adoption of floor plans across the U.S.

CubiCasa, the global leader in floor plan creation technology, today announced a major expansion of its MLS Partnership Program with the addition of 20 new MLS organizations, headlined by Las Vegas Realtors (LVR), bringing the total number of organizations to more than 120 nationwide. With these new additions, CubiCasa continues to build momentum behind its mission to put a Floor Plan on Every Listing in the United States, making it easier for consumers to understand a home’s layout, flow, and livability before stepping inside.

Through the CubiCasa MLS Partnership Program, participating MLSs can provide their members with free and discounted access to CubiCasa’s floor plan scanning technology, along with entry into CubiCasa’s nationwide marketplace of real estate photographers who provide floor plans as part of their services. This empowers MLS members to quickly adopt floor plans into their listing workflows while also ensuring that high-quality, consumer-friendly visual content is available on every property.

“We’re thrilled to join CubiCasa’s MLS Partnership Program and bring this powerful tool to our members,” said Stephanie Hill, MLS Vice President of Las Vegas Realtors. “Floor plans aren’t just a nice-to-have – they’re a critical part of giving consumers the information they want and deserve. By making it easier for our members to add floor plans, we’re helping buyers make better decisions and helping our agents stand out in the marketplace.”

This announcement comes during a time of growing industry momentum toward making floor plans a standard element of every listing. Recently, New Mexico MLS and Western Arizona REALTOR® Data Exchange (WARDEX) became the first two MLSs in the U.S. to require floor plans on every listing and NextHome announced a goal to attach a floor plan to every listing from their brokerage nationwide. CubiCasa’s partnerships with top real estate portals like Redfin – which now prominently features CubiCasa floor plans and CubiCasa Tours™ – have further amplified the visibility and value of this content to homebuyers.

“This is one of the biggest single expansions of our MLS Partnership Program to date,” said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. “We’re building a future where every home listing in America has a floor plan, and partnerships like these are the backbone of that vision. By working with forward-thinking MLSs like Las Vegas Realtors, we’re giving agents the tools they need to succeed and consumers the transparency they deserve.”

The full list of newly added MLS partners includes: Las Vegas Realtors; Greenwood Association of Realtors; Martinsville, Henry & Patrick County Association of REALTORS; Tennessee Virginia Regional MLS; MLS Now; Pikes Peak Realtor Services Corp (Pikes Peak Association of Realtors); Martin County Realtors Of The Treasure Coast; Naples Area Board of Realtors (M.L.S. of Naples, Inc.); Berkshire County Board Of Realtors (Berkshire Realtors and Multiple Listing Service, Inc.); St. Thomas Board of Realtors; St. John Board of Realtors; Conejo Simi Moorpark Association Of Realtors (CSMAR); Albany Board of Realtors (Southwest GA MLS); Moultrie Board Of Realtors; Tahoe Sierra Board Of Realtors; Cape Cod & Islands MLS (CCIMLS); Southeast Alabama Association Of Realtors; Western Regional Information System And Technology (WRIST); Upper Cumberland Association Of Realtors; Fort Dodge Board of Realtors; Realtors Association Of Northeast Wisconsin (RANW); Cherokee County Board Of Realtors (CAOR); Royal Gorge Association of Realtors (RGAR); Daytona Beach Area Association Of Realtors; Crisp Area Board of REALTORS®; Central Listing Service at Ocean Reef, Inc.; North Central Mississippi Realtors; and Monmouth/Ocean Regional Realtors.

CubiCasa’s mobile scanning app allows agents, photographers, and other real estate professionals to generate an accurate floor plan in minutes – no special equipment or training required. The company’s CubiCasa Tour™ product also integrates listing photos directly into the floor plan, offering a richer and more interactive home search experience.

About LVR

Las Vegas REALTORS® (formerly known as GLVAR) was founded in 1947 and provides its nearly 16,000 local members with education, training and political representation. The local representative of the National Association of REALTORS®, LVR is the largest professional organization in Southern Nevada. Each member receives the highest level of professional training and must abide by a strict code of ethics. For more information, visit www.LasVegasRealtor.com.

About CubiCasa

CubiCasa is a global leader in mobile property scanning technology, enabling agents, photographers, and MLSs to create high-quality floor plans and virtual tours with ease. With a mission to put a floor plan on every U.S. listing, CubiCasa is reshaping the way real estate content is created, distributed, and experienced.

