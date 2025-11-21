CubeVi P1, a 15.6-inch 4K glasses-free 3D monitor, is live on Kickstarter. Early supporters can dive into immersive gaming, movies, and creative projects in lifelike 3D – all without wearing a headset.

Link to KS: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1457779770/cubevi-p1-4k-glasses-free-monitor-for-gaming-and-creativity

Immersive 3D Experiences for Everyone

Highlights:

True 3D Gaming – Over 100 Steam titles have been optimized for immersive 3D, from racing and RPGs to first-person adventures. Bring each scene to life as you jump straight into the action.

No Headset, No Headaches – Stunning 4K clarity and realistic depth, all without the discomfort or strain of traditional 3D glasses.

Movies & Entertainment – Watch SBS (side-by-side) 3D films and videos in full depth. Layers, lighting, and motion come alive, making every story more engaging.

Bring Videos to Life

P1 also brings glasses-free 3D movies to daily viewing. It supports standard SBS (side-by-side) video files, allowing most 3D films to play without any conversion.

Effortless 2D-to-3D Conversion

CubeVi P1 introduces an intuitive way for users to experience depth: with a single click, the entire screen – photos, videos, apps, and even the desktop – transforms into real 3D. No calibration, no complicated setup, and no wearable gear required. Users can switch between 2D and 3D instantly, making immersive viewing possible with the click of a button.

Optimized for Creativity and Design

CubeVi P1 empowers creators to bring their digital visions to life in true 3D with our software integrations:

Instant 3D Preview – Step into a world where your work leaps off the screen. Preview designs, models, and animations in full depth with realistic lighting and textures.

Creative Software Compatibility – Seamlessly integrate with Blender, Unity, Unreal Engine, and other design tools, allowing you to sculpt, build, and design with lifelike 3D visualization.

About CubeVi

Imagine a display that brings games, content, and connections to life with true depth and presence.

At CubeVI, we’re turning ordinary displays into portals to extraordinary worlds. No glasses. No headsets. Just a pure, touchably real experience right on your desk.

Whether you’re battling in-game, creating content, or connecting face-to-face across the world, our technology doesn’t just display, it brings digital content to life.

Led by a team with over 20 years in consumer electronics, we bring decades of expertise in optics, hardware, graphics, and software to our products. We’re shaping a new era of computing: one where every screen has depth, and every interaction feels emotionally present.

For media inquiries:

Contact Representative: Ky Tan

hello@cubevi.com

https://cubevi.com/

Link to Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VTaRNDTKnfwydNwCxuz8j4KMGtH_M9TB?usp=sharing

