CS Diagnostics Corp. Launches Regulation D, Rule 506(c) Investment Offering

CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB:CSDX) today announced the official launch of its Regulation D, Rule 506(c) investment offering (the “Offering”), marking an important milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to enhance patient safety and health outcomes through advanced medical technologies.

CS Diagnostics Corp. is a global medical technology company dedicated to innovation in healthcare safety and performance. The company’s core products include:

CS Protect Hydrogel – a next-generation tissue spacer gel designed to improve precision and reduce complications in radiotherapy.

MEDUSA – a proprietary advanced surface disinfectant system that delivers effective and scalable infection control for clinical and industrial environments.

Offering Overview

The Offering is open exclusively to U.S. accredited investors and all other non-U.S. investors, providing the opportunity to participate in CS Diagnostics Corp.’s growth through the purchase of CSDX Preferred C Shares.

Proceeds from the Offering will support the commercialization and scaling of CS Protect Hydrogel and MEDUSA, advancing the company’s efforts toward broad regulatory approval, global market deployment, and sustainable profitability.

This Offering structure enables investors to align with a high-growth MedTech enterprise, combining traditional equity potential with participation in a company committed to regulatory compliance, transparency, and long-term value creation.

Use of Proceeds

Net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be allocated approximately as follows:

Purpose Allocation (Approx.) Description Regulatory & filing costs (U.S.) ~20-25 % FDA / EPA / patent filings, third-party consulting, legal advisory fees, and regulatory compliance marketing. Manufacturing scale-up & quality control ~15-20 % Building production capacity, supplier agreements, QA/QC systems, and compliance with global safety standards. Sales & marketing infrastructure (U.S. & global) ~20-25 % Deployment of commercial teams, marketing campaigns, trade shows, and international distribution partnerships. Research & development enhancements ~10-15 % Product optimization, safety/effectiveness testing, and development of adjacent innovations. Working capital & administrative expenses ~10-15 % Staffing, legal, audit, accounting, and corporate overhead. Token / platform support, security & compliance ~5-10 % Blockchain infrastructure, token issuance, investor accreditation (KYC/AML), and cybersecurity audits.

Investor Access and Additional Information

Prospective investors can review the full details of the Offering – including the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM), Subscription Agreement, and Investor Questionnaire – by visiting the company’s website at www.csdcorp.us.

“We are advancing according to plan. While we believe CSDX may currently be undervalued, our strategic roadmap and execution focus position us for substantial growth and long-term investor returns,” said Mohammad Essayed, Chief Financial Officer of CS Diagnostics Corp.

“This Offering marks a pivotal step in our company’s journey to bring transformative medical technologies to market,” said Thomas Fahrhoefer, President of CS Diagnostics Corp. board of directors “Our mission has always been clear – to innovate solutions that directly enhance patient safety and healthcare outcomes. With CS Protect Hydrogel and MEDUSA, we are addressing critical needs in radiotherapy precision and infection control, two areas that directly impact millions of patients worldwide.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company’s or any third party’s ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein because of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

For further information please visit https://csdcorp.us

or contact

Mohammad Essayed

Email: investment@csdcorp.us

SOURCE: CS Diagnostics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire