CruxOCM and Client Present Closed-Loop Pipeline Automation Results at AVEVA Pipeline Summit 2026

Joint session will share production results on power cost reduction, throughput gains and control room workload from Client’s deployment

CruxOCM, an industrial autonomy software company serving midstream pipeline operators, will present alongside Client at the AVEVA Pipeline Summit 2026, taking place October 26-29 in Kananaskis, Alberta. The joint session will share results from Client’s production deployment of CruxOCM’s closed-loop automation, running on top of its existing SCADA system.

As takeaway demand grows, midstream operators are looking for ways to get more from the assets they already own. The session will show how closed-loop control, which executes control actions, measures the pipeline’s response and adjusts continuously, can unlock capacity, reduce power spend and standardize control room execution without capital-intensive expansion.

Client’s results include:

Lower power costs: leanOPT™ maintained leaner hydraulic profiles and reduced average peak pressures, cutting annual power costs by at least 2.5%.

leanOPT™ maintained leaner hydraulic profiles and reduced average peak pressures, cutting annual power costs by at least 2.5%. Unlocked capacity: On an apportioned pipeline constrained about 37% of the time, maxOPT™ identified throughput headroom that pipeBOT™ executed automatically, increasing volumetric throughput by up to 4.0%.

On an apportioned pipeline constrained about 37% of the time, maxOPT™ identified throughput headroom that pipeBOT™ executed automatically, increasing volumetric throughput by up to 4.0%. Reduced operator workload: pipeBOT™ reduced manual commands by more than 82% with over 85% software utilization, easing cognitive load and reducing shift-to-shift variability.

“Client’s results show what happens when a pipeline is run by closed-loop control rather than manual commands: more capacity, lower power costs and more consistent operations on infrastructure that’s already built,” said Adam Marsden, CRO of CruxOCM. “We’re proud to share that story with Client at the Summit.”

Summit Participation Details

Session: “Closing the Loop on Pipeline Performance: How Client Cut Power Costs and Unlocked Stranded Capacity with Closed-Loop Automation”

Presenters: Adam Marsden, CruxOCM and a representative from Client

Date and time: October 27th, 2026, 4:15 MT

Location: AVEVA Pipeline Summit 2026, Kananaskis, Alberta

About CruxOCM

CruxOCM builds industrial autonomy software for midstream pipeline operators. Its control applications, including pipeBOT™, run closed-loop automation on top of existing SCADA systems, increasing throughput by 2-7% while reducing operating costs and standardizing operations, with operators in full control. CruxOCM is ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certified. Learn more at cruxocm.com.

Contact:

Adam Marsden (CRO)

adam@cruxocm.com

SOURCE: CruxOCM

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire