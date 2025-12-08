Crunchbase Predictive Intelligence Now Available in Fusion by J.P. Morgan

Partnership brings Crunchbase’s live private market data and AI-powered predictions directly into Fusion’s institutional investment environment

Crunchbase , a predictive intelligence solution that forecasts private market movements using the unique combination of proprietary private company data, AI, and live market activity from 80M+ users, today announced a partnership with Fusion by J.P. Morgan that embeds its proprietary data and predictive intelligence directly into Fusion’s private market data solutions. Fusion is J.P. Morgan’s cloud-native data technology solution that provides institutional investors with end-to-end data management, analytics, and reporting across both public and private markets.

“Fusion was built to give institutional investors a single, powerful environment to manage data across asset classes,” said Gerard Francis, Head of Fusion. “By integrating Crunchbase’s predictive intelligence, we’re equipping clients with forward-looking insights on private markets, helping them source opportunities, mitigate risks, and act with greater overall confidence.”

With this integration, institutional investors using Fusion can:

Identify promising opportunities earlier. Crunchbase’s AI-enabled forecasts on funding rounds, acquisitions, IPOs, and company growth help investors sharpen deal sourcing, portfolio management, and due diligence.

Anticipate and mitigate risks. Spot early signals of layoffs, stagnation, or closure so you can proactive adjust your portfolio before challenges surface in earnings calls or news feeds.

Enhance decision-making with Crunchbase’s trusted data. Sourced from 1M+ subject matter experts, 80M+ engaged users, and thousands of partners, this data is continuously refined by AI models to deliver accurate, real-time intelligence for models, dashboards, and monitoring.

“In today’s noisy and opaque private markets, foresight is everything,” said Jager McConnell, CEO of Crunchbase. “Crunchbase pairs nearly two decades of company-tracking expertise with live data and AI to deliver predictive intelligence that helps users uncover opportunities and act with confidence. Our partnership with J.P. Morgan puts this power directly into the workflows of the world’s leading investors, enabling them to move faster and stay ahead of the market.”

Crunchbase offers three API packages that are now available in Fusion:

Fundamentals – Access firmographic and financial data on millions of companies, from startups to the Fortune 1000.

Insights – See instant analyses of private market activity, surfacing trends and shifts without manual research.

Predictions – Act early with AI-powered forecasts on funding, growth, acquisitions, IPOs, and risk events.

With Crunchbase’s Fundamentals, Insights, and Predictions integrated into Fusion, J.P. Morgan investors can guide smarter, faster strategies, and secure high-ROI opportunities before the competition.

Existing Crunchbase API customers can access their current tier directly in Fusion with no additional integration required. New customers can contact partnerships@crunchbase.com . To learn more, visit our investor solution overview .

About Crunchbase

Crunchbase is a predictive intelligence solution that forecasts private market movements using the unique combination of live private company data, AI, and market activity data from 80M+ users. It helps people operating in the private market – such as go-to-market (GTM) teams, investors, and wealth managers – move first and make more confident decisions. To learn more, visit crunchbase.com and follow Crunchbase on LinkedIn and X .

Fusion by J.P. Morgan

Fusion by J.P. Morgan is a cloud-native data solution offering comprehensive data management, analytics, and reporting capabilities tailored for institutional investors. The platform seamlessly integrates and combines data from multiple sources into a single data model, providing scalability, cost efficiency, and timely insights. Fusion addresses investors’ unique data challenges with its modern architecture and extensive network of partner providers, all managed as a world-class service by J.P. Morgan’s data experts.

fusion.jpmorgan.com

