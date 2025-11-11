CRO Selects Datatrak eSource for $1,800,000 Contract

Datatrak eSource was selected after a rigorous evaluation process of various clinical trial software systems. A key factor in the selection was Datatrak’s customizable and reliably proven EDC that seamlessly integrates with all other eClinical functions to be a true eSource solution for healthcare and life sciences. Datatrak’s platform requires only one login to access the central dashboard that controls all aspects clinical trial data management such as EDC, RTSM, eTMF, CTMS, ePRO, eConsent, and Global Enterprise Manage of All Processes, Alerts, Workflows, Documents, Timelines, and more in an all-in-one end-to-end solution with the flexibility to customize to meet the requirements of any study protocol.

Datatrak International (OTC:DTRK) announces a CRO is entering into a $1,800,000 contract for eSource that includes key clinical trial data management solutions such as EDC, RTSM, eTMF, CTMS, ePRO, eConsent, and Global Enterprise Management. Datatrak’s platform is centered around the industry’s first EDC system that expanded into an all-in-one end-to-end eClinical solution with other key functions. This will drive efficiency and enable better visibility across the organization and its data management needs for overall study success.

The Datatrak platform is powered by Fountayn and its full complement of data management services from study start-up to study closeout. Fountayn provides an experienced full-service team of clinical operations and data management professionals to help with trial design, project management, data management, custom coding, study plan documentation, validation and quality assurance, study support services, and help desk solutions specialists based in the United States, European Union, and Japan throughout the study lifecycle. Schedule a demo at sales@fountayn.com to see why clinical researcher professionals trust Datatrak for solutions through the entire clinical trial lifecycle.

About Datatrak

Datatrak is transforming healthcare and life sciences through technological innovations from providing the first EDC technology to offering the first true eSource solution that seamlessly integrates all aspects of clinical trial data management including EDC, RTSM, RBM, eTMF, CTMS, ePRO, eConsent, Endpoint Adjudication, Imaging Data, Safety, Inventory Management, and Enterprise Management of Automated Alerts, Workflows, Documents, Timelines, and Global Oversight. No other company has been innovating in healthcare and life sciences as long as Datatrak. For over thirty years clinical trial professionals have trusted Datatrak for reliable and secure technology solutions. Datatrak complies with the highest Quality Assurance standards that are 21 CFR Part 11, GDPR, GCP, HIPAA, and CDISC compliant that are fully validated by our experienced team of software quality engineers. Datatrak’s cloud-based platform is trusted in 83 countries, 6 continents, for over 10,000 clinical trials. Datatrak is based in Austin, Texas and has team members and data hosting infrastructure in its key service regions of the United States, Europe, and Japan. For more information, visit www.datatrak.com or www.fountayn.com.

