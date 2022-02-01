Critical Nursing Shortage Drives 117% Customer Spike for UbiSim Immersive Virtual Reality Simulation Training Platform

See demonstration at NLN Education Summit Sept 28-30 of 15 scenario additions, including VR simulations for HIV, Shingles, and Mpox with DEI-focused objectives, plus pediatric and mental health scenarios









BOSTON & MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UbiSim (www.ubisimvr.com), the world’s first immersive virtual reality (VR) training platform built specifically for nurses, has experienced explosive momentum over the past year as a general worldwide shortage in nursing staff, faculty, and clinical placements has spurred interest within nursing institutions for new technology solutions. The company has more than doubled its customer roster in the last year —specifically, by 117%— seeing particular enthusiasm within the U.S.

The UbiSim platform is a complete simulation lab that provides nursing trainees with virtual access to a variety of clinical situations. These contribute to developing skills such as clinical judgment, critical thinking, and clear communication that enhance safe clinical practice and are essential to improving Next Generation NCLEX test scores. UbiSim lets faculty choose from 50-plus existing training scenarios created in collaboration with nursing educators and simulation experts. Educators may also customize the scenarios or create original ones, as the UbiSim editor provides unprecedented flexibility to adapt content to fit learning objectives.

UbiSim will participate in the 2023 NLN Education Summit organized by the National League for Nursing, to be held Sept. 28-30 in Maryland. Some highlights that visitors to booth #321 can expect to see include new nursing and usability features as well as even more scenarios:

15 new simulations since last year’s NLN Summit, including new scenarios on HIV/Shingles and Mpox, plus type 1 diabetes, pneumonia, heart failure, sickle cell disease, blood transfusion, anxiety, ADHD, end-of-life, and more.

since last year’s NLN Summit, including new scenarios on HIV/Shingles and Mpox, plus type 1 diabetes, pneumonia, heart failure, sickle cell disease, blood transfusion, anxiety, ADHD, end-of-life, and more. New nursing features include a suction catheter, regulator, and canister; supine bed position; new heart rhythm (SVT); and a vital signs log. Several features extended from adults to infants include pallor, jaundice, 12 lead EKG machine, and blood sampling.

include a suction catheter, regulator, and canister; supine bed position; new heart rhythm (SVT); and a vital signs log. Several features extended from adults to infants include pallor, jaundice, 12 lead EKG machine, and blood sampling. New and updated scenario characters add flexibility and potential for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI)-focused learning objectives.

add flexibility and potential for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI)-focused learning objectives. New usability features include a draft system for custom scenario creation; improved tutorial guidance; improved teleportation; higher security standards; improved French-and-German language localizations; and a redesigned starting area inspired by hospital nursing stations, among others.

“Our mission at UbiSim is to leverage the unique benefits of immersive VR to make nursing simulation more affordable, accessible, and realistic than ever,” said UbiSim Lead Nurse Educator Christine Vogel, MSN, RN, CHSE, CHSOS. “We are passionate about helping nursing institutions around the world to turn out millions more better-trained nurses, which means better and safer patient care.”

Designed for nurses, by nurses, around the globe

The World Health Organization projects a shortfall of 10 million health workers by 2030, anticipating “difficulties in the education, employment, deployment, retention, and performance” for countries at all levels of socioeconomic development.

As a result of this growing gap, UbiSim has seen its customer base more than double since the last NLN Education Summit. The footprint for its VR training platform for nursing has expanded to nine countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Within the U.S. alone, UbiSim has a presence at universities, community colleges, technical colleges, and medical centers in 21 states.

A sample of current U.S. customers include Boston Children’s Hospital; Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing in El Paso; the University of West Florida School of Nursing in Pensacola; the Mennonite College of Nursing at the University of Illinois in Normal; and Madera Community College in Madera, Calif.

Canadian institutions collaborating with UbiSim include Sheridan College in Ontario and the College of Nursing at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg.

UbiSim is focused on pre-licensure nurse training and continuing education for nurses already in clinical practice. The immersive VR training platform enables nurse learners to develop clinical reasoning, collaboration, and communication skills by engaging with real-world scenarios and lifelike patients in a safe learning environment, securing immediate feedback after a simulation session.

The UbiSim platform was created from the ground up for immersive VR, using intuitive and realistic gestures and interactions instead of point-and-click and menus. It reduces the burden of purchasing and maintaining expensive simulation lab equipment, allowing nursing programs to scale and standardize their simulation activities. Its simulations feature diverse patients across the lifespan in a broad continuum of realistic care settings, helping institutions to overcome limited access to hospitals and other clinical sites for nursing students.

About UbiSim

UbiSim, a Labster company, is the leading immersive virtual reality (VR) training platform dedicated specifically to nursing. By combining evidence-based immersive VR simulations with an intuitive, web-based authoring tool, UbiSim empowers faculty to customize and design simulations that are curated for their students’ learning objectives and align with Next Generation NCLEX test plan and AACN Essentials domains. UbiSim partners with 100-plus nursing institutions in North America and Europe to advance the shared mission of addressing the nursing shortage by reducing the cost, time, and logistical challenges of traditional simulation methods and scaling high-quality nursing education. Founded in 2016, UbiSim was acquired by Labster (www.labster.com) in 2021. Visit www.ubisimvr.com.

