Creative Class Collective and the GRAMMY Museum® Reveal New Selena Mural by Artist Mister Toledo

Installation completed by the local Mexican-American muralist celebrates upcoming exhibit opening Jan. 15, 2026

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Creative Class Collective, in partnership with the GRAMMY Museum®, has unveiled a new mural honoring the life and legacy of global music icon Selena. Painted by Long Beach-based Mexican-American artist Mister Toledo, the mural takes a prominent place on the Museum’s exterior in downtown Los Angeles and celebrates the upcoming exhibition Selena: From Texas to the World, opening Jan. 15, 2026.





Inspired by classic movie poster artwork, the mural captures defining moments from Selena’s life and career, including scenes from her music videos, her GRAMMY® Award win, and her trailblazing fashion.

“ Being invited to spotlight someone who had such a significant impact on the Latino community is life-changing,” said artist Daniel Toledo, known professionally as “Mister Toledo.” “ I grew up listening to Selena with my family and if I had to pick just one song, I would say ‘Como La Flor’ is my favorite. Hearing that the Quintanilla family approved of my work and knowing it will be featured in front of the iconic GRAMMY museum is a defining moment for me as an artist.”

Commissioned collaboratively by the GRAMMY Museum and Creative Class Collective, a Long Beach-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering creators through experience and community—the mural represents both organizations’ commitment to celebrating cultural legacy while uplifting local artists. Creative Class Collective led the curation and artist selection, tapping Mister Toledo for his deeply personal style, Los Angeles community ties, and passion for storytelling through public art.

“ Creative Class Collective has demonstrated through their annual Long Beach Walls x Art Renzei event how art can tell powerful stories and bring entire communities together. Their ability to curate artists who create meaningful, public-facing work is exactly why we wanted to collaborate with them,” said Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator & VP of Curatorial Affairs, GRAMMY Museum. “ Working with Creative Class Collective and Mister Toledo to create this Selena mural allows us to honor her with the vibrancy, beauty, and cultural pride she embodied.”

Blair Cohn, Executive Director of Creative Class Collective, added, “ This project reinforces what we see every day in Long Beach—incredible artists whose work deserves to be experienced far beyond our city. Being part of a mural that brings Long Beach to the world through Mister Toledo’s talent is exactly the kind of cultural exchange Creative Class Collective is proud to champion.”

The mural is viewable now to visitors of the L.A. Live entertainment complex and any passersby along the 800 block of W. Olympic Blvd. For exhibit tickets and more information, please visit here.

ABOUT THE ARTIST: MISTER TOLEDO

Daniel “Mister Toledo” is a Mexican Southern Californian artist whose work spans multiple mediums and is rooted in personal narrative, emotion, and identity. Before pursuing art full-time, Daniel spent eight years as a graphic artist for apparel brands including No Fear, Trinity Products, and Wattie Ink. A graduate of Coleman University with an Associate’s degree in Graphic Design, he credits his family for inspiring his creative journey.

Through volunteer work with Backfence Society, a nonprofit arts organization, Daniel championed public art and murals across North San Diego. Based in Long Beach, he continues to evolve his practice, exploring the complexities of human experience through vibrant, emotional visual storytelling. His collaborative work with Artchemist strengthened his commitment to partnership, community, and staying grounded as his artistic career expands.

ABOUT CREATIVE CLASS COLLECTIVE

Creative Class Collective is a Long Beach–based nonprofit dedicated to empowering creators through experience and community. Guided by its mission to uplift emerging talent and expand pathways for creative expression, CCC works at the intersection of arts, culture, and community development. Its vision centers on cultivating a vibrant creative economy—championing artist growth, fostering cultural vitality, and enriching communities through creativity. Through year-round programs, public art initiatives, youth storytelling platforms, and cross-sector collaborations, CCC builds spaces where artists and communities can create, connect, and thrive. To learn more, visit creativeclasscollective.org

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, “like” the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Instagram and TikTok.

