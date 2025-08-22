In the latest blog, Cascale’s Senior Vice President, Higg Index, Jeremy Lardeau shares a sneak peek on what attendees can expect at this year’s Cascale Annual Meeting in Hong Kong. Lardeau underscores the significance of the event in bringing together members, peers, and key stakeholders together to tackle the industry’s toughest challenges anchored around Cascale’s strategic plan and commitment to combating climate change and supporting decent work for all.

Read the full blog, titled: Creating a Solutions-Oriented Agenda for Cascale’s 2025 Annual Meeting

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire