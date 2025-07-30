CreateAI to Unveil Innovative AI Products and Timeless Wuxia Classics at ChinaJoy 2025

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CreateAI Holdings (“CreateAI” or the “Company”) (OTC: TSPH), a leader in applied artificial intelligence technology, will debut major advancements in its blockbuster video game development and AI products at ChinaJoy 2025. Revealing them at exhibit location N3-07, the presentation will showcase the IP-driven game “Heroes of Jin Yong” alongside innovative AI products “Breath of You” and “ACG Fans,” highlighting CreateAI’s mission to redefine digital entertainment through cutting-edge technology and immersive content for a global audience.

“Heroes of Jin Yong” a “AAA” Open-World Role-Playing Game (RPG) based on the legendary Louis Cha intellectual property (IP) is developed using Unreal Engine 5, bringing Cha’s iconic wuxia (Chinese martial arts) universe to life. Deeply rooted in Chinese cultural heritage, the game features beloved characters, meticulously crafted quests, and breathtaking landscapes. Visitors can discover exclusive character designs alongside captivating performances, immersing them in the heroic world of “Jianghu” – traditional Chinese adventure and chivalry.

Interactive martial arts-themed activities will engage visitors, including photo ops with a mysterious cosplayer and a “Pitch Pot Ritual” challenge offering exclusive prizes. Fans who follow the game’s official account onsite will receive a commemorative gift, while martial arts trivia with the host offers chances to win additional rewards.

At the AI Creation Experience Zone, CreateAI will present “Breath of You” and “ACG Fans.” “Breath of You” is an AI-powered virtual companion platform with engaging chat, Live-2D character interactions, and a supportive community, offering a safe digital space for authentic self-expression free from societal pressures. “ACG Fans” is a dynamic platform for Anime, Comics, and Games (ACG) enthusiasts, connecting global artists and cosplayers to inspire creativity and share personalized content.

“We believe the future of digital entertainment lies in combining timeless classics with innovative tools that spark creativity,” said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of CreateAI. “Beloved IPs like ‘Heroes of Jin Yong‘ are deeply engaging, while our AI platforms enable anyone to turn their ideas into reality, regardless of their personal resources. This vision drives us to transform the digital entertainment landscape.”

Beyond the technology revealed at ChinaJoy, the Company is developing a “The Three-Body Problem” 2D animated film and video game. Additionally, Animon.ai, the world’s first AI video generation platform for anime, empowers users to create professional-grade anime series and is set for an official launch in China soon.

About CreateAI

CreateAI is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company is developing leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications and pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

