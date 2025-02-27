CRAYOLA PUTS IMAGINATION INTO ACTION WITH NEW LINEUP OF 2025 HOLIDAY PRODUCTS

First-looks available at the American International Toy Fair; Crayola fuels creativity with new innovations, nostalgic colors and expanded signature product lines with kid-favorite licensed characters

EASTON, Pa., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Crayola, the brand that powers imagination through color and creative moments, will reveal its latest toy innovations at the American International Toy Fair on March 1-4, 2025, in New York City (Booth #435). This year’s lineup introduces social creativity with a colorful spin, adds new licensed characters to long-time favorite product lines, and evokes nostalgia with the first-ever retired crayon color collection.

“This holiday, Crayola is celebrating our unique color variety, collectability, and customization to inspire everyone to experience creative moments,” says Pete Ruggiero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crayola, LLC. “Imagination has no limits and we are bringing color and creativity to the world one smile at a time. Following the enthusiastic response to our retired crayon color collection, we’re thrilled to share even more art-inspired activities with innovative twists.”

Highlights from the Crayola 2025 holiday line-up include:

kind of social creativity, the Colourwhirls Arena takes creativity to the next level. Kids can enjoy hours of creating spiral art and join their friends in Colourwhirls challenges, where the spinning tops clash in a whirl of color. Launch Colourwhirls into the arena using the ramps for an extra layer of competition and fun. Colourwhirls are more than just a toy—they’re a tool for creativity, a catalyst for imagination, and a source of endless fun. Recommended from children 6+ for suggested retail price of $24.99 .

kind of social creativity, the takes creativity to the next level. Kids can enjoy hours of creating spiral art and join their friends in Colourwhirls challenges, where the spinning tops clash in a whirl of color. Launch Colourwhirls into the arena using the ramps for an extra layer of competition and fun. Colourwhirls are more than just a toy—they’re a tool for creativity, a catalyst for imagination, and a source of endless fun. Recommended from children 6+ for suggested retail price of . Introducing Bluey to the Scribble Scrubbie Pets collection with the Scribble Scrubbie Bluey Poolside Playset . Scribble, scrub and scribble again with kid-favorite characters Bluey, Bingo and Bandit. Kids can transform their imagination into action with the included Pump Pool, Innertube, and Scenic Recolorable Backdrop. The durable and easy-to-clean Scribble Scrubbies friends ensure that the fun never stops. Kids can also transform the beloved Scribble Scrubbie Pets into digital companions to color, care for and play within the Scribble Scrubbie Pets app . With different pet care activities and adorable pets to play with in the digital world, the possibilities for creative fun are endless. Recommended from children 3+ for suggested retail price of $26.99 .

This craft kit is a playground for the imagination allowing kids to experiment with unique spray art effects, enhancing their artistic expression and color exploration. And the best part? No need to worry about running out of markers. The airbrush sprayer works with most Crayola markers, so kids can keep creativity flowing. Recommended from children 6+ for suggested retail price of . Announcing a less-mess solution allowing kids to color and customize Goo with the Goo Galactic and Goo Unicorn All-in-1 Sensory Stations. This fun take on slime offers kids a way to create Goo in a less-mess way. Once mixed, Goo is white; a blank canvas that can be customized with Crayola markers. And, with over 100 marker colors available to choose from, kids will be able to create any colored slime they want. Add in the included mix-ins’ for even more custom slime solutions. All Goo products include mixing and storage solutions. Perfect giftable all-in-one solution with less-mess. Recommended from children 6+ for suggested retail price of $19.99 .

Additional 2025 New Product Offering

The moment Crayola collectors everywhere have been waiting for—iconic Retired Crayola Crayon Colors are back, but only for a limited time! These are colors generations have grown up with, ready to be used for a world of new colorful possibilities: Dandelion, Mulberry, Blizzard Blue, Raw Umber, Lemon Yellow, Orange Red, Violet Blue , and Magic Mint.-. All found in the Limited Edition Retired Colors 8-Count Crayon Pack, fans can get reacquainted with some of their past favorite crayon colors, and for some, meet these colors for the first time. Crayola will also be introducing Limited Edition Collection Colored Pencil and Limited Edition Collection Marker packs – providing the 8-count retired crayon colors in additional art tool formats. Recommended from children 3+. Some Limited Edition products are available for purchase now and others available at retailers nationwide Spring 2025. To stay up to date on all things Crayola Limited Edition, follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

Crayola leads its robust line-up of licensed products featuring favorite characters that span a variety of ages and stages, all of which will be on display at the booth including Bluey, Paw Patrol and Spidey & His Amazing Friends. New licenses this year include Dora, Lilo & Stitch, Sonic the Hedgehog, Stranger Things, and more.

About Crayola

Whether it’s providing tools to put a purple octopus on the moon, helping create family memories or enabling arts-infused learning in the classroom, Crayola is passionate about helping parents and educators raise creatively alive children. The company has inspired creativity in children for over 120 years, creating an expansive portfolio of innovative art tools and learning resources, crafting activities, toys and digital platforms, live action and animation content, and location-based experiences allowing children of all ages to color their world in imaginative ways. Through its work, Crayola sees a world where the inherent creativity of children is fully nurtured into adulthood, helping all kids reach their full potential. For more information visit www.Crayola.com or join the conversation at www.Facebook.com/Crayola.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2025.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=10021.

SOURCE Crayola, LLC.