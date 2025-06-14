CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Manhattan Presence with New Store on 1st Avenue

CPR Cell Phone Repair is excited to announce the opening of its newest location on 1st Avenue in Manhattan. Owned by Mohammed Butt-who operates a growing network of CPR stores across New York and New Jersey-this new store will bring professional electronic repair services to the Midtown East community and surrounding neighborhoods.

CPR Cell Phone Repair, a global leader in electronics repair, proudly announces the grand opening of CPR Cell Phone Repair Manhattan – 1st Avenue. Located at 1036 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10022, the store offers trusted, same-day repair services for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other personal electronic devices.

The new CPR Manhattan – 1st Avenue location is owned and operated by Mohammed Butt, an experienced CPR franchisee who also owns:

● CPR Cell Phone Repair Astoria

● CPR Cell Phone Repair Brooklyn – Brighton Beach Ave

● CPR Cell Phone Repair Brooklyn – Nostrand Ave

● CPR Cell Phone Repair East Brunswick, NJ

● CPR Cell Phone Repair Hicksville

● CPR Cell Phone Repair Jamaica, NY

● CPR Cell Phone Repair Rosedale

● CPR Cell Phone Repair Manhattan – West 72nd Street

With this latest expansion, Mohammed continues to bring CPR’s professional repair services to more communities across New York City and beyond. The CPR Manhattan – 1st Avenue store is equipped to handle various repairs, from cracked screens and battery replacements to water damage and more advanced technical issues, all backed by CPR’s industry-leading service standards and limited lifetime warranty.

“We are excited to open another CPR location in Manhattan and continue serving the tech needs of this dynamic city,” said Mohammed Butt. “Our mission is to provide fast, reliable, and affordable repair services, delivered with the professionalism and care that CPR customers expect.”

CPR Manhattan – 1st Avenue is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Customers can contact the store at 646-370-6803 or via email at manhattan901413@cpr-stores.com. Additional information is available at https://www.cellphonerepair.com/manhattan-1st-ave-ny.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in 1996 in Orlando, Florida, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing wireless technology franchise in North America, with over 850 locations globally. A pioneer in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming consoles, and other electronic devices. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit www.cellphonerepair.com.

Media Contact

Christian O’Brien

christian.obrien@assurant.com

877-392-6278

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire