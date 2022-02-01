Cozy Sim MMO Palia Enters Closed Beta August 2; Sign Up Now at Palia.com

Singularity 6 Invites PC Players to Start a New Life in Palia’s Free-to-Play Wholesome, Playful World Before Open Beta Releases on August 10.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gather ‘round the campfire because Palia, the free-to-play cozy sim MMO that was recently featured on the summer Nintendo Direct, will enter PC Closed Beta on August 2, 2023. Players looking for a welcoming place to call home, and a healthy dose of adventure, can register now for the Closed Beta by creating an account at Palia.com. Closed Beta access will be granted to registered account holders on a rolling basis beginning August 2 before the Open Beta releases on August 10, and will maintain their account progress through Palia’s Closed Beta, Open Beta, and beyond. Players that sign up now could also have the opportunity to participate in a Stress Test scheduled for July 25.





A new IP from Singularity 6, Palia is a first-of-its-kind community sim multiplayer title that offers a unique blend of community building, adventure, and relaxation in a world that players can call home. The game has garnered significant attention for its innovative approach to the genre, as Palia attracted more than 600,000 Alpha test sign ups when the title was first announced. Demand to get into Palia’s Alpha tests highlights that players are eager to dive into the game’s wholesome open-world, breathtaking and vibrant visuals, character and housing customization, deep lore, and enticing mystery.

“We designed Palia to challenge genre conventions and bring people together in a cozy MMO where they can forge new friendships, and we’re thrilled to finally welcome new players to create the coziest versions of themselves,” said Aidan Karabaich, Co-Founder and Game Director at Singularity 6. “We’ve worked hard to create an experience that feels like a relaxing home away from home, and we view our Beta phase as the next step in a continuous journey to expand and improve the game alongside our players. We hope you’ll join us.”

Palia builds on beloved community sim gameplay mechanics, such as farming, crafting, player and housing customization, and quest exploration by adding a meaningful story, as well as progression and social systems akin to what’s typically seen in MMO games. These multiplayer mechanics, such as a persistent shared-world and an evolving world story, are streamlined to put a greater emphasis on community engagement and developing meaningful in-game connections. Players will work together to hunt, fish, garden, forage, and more as they unravel the secrets of Palia’s always-evolving adventure and meet new friends to help along the journey.

Registration for Palia is open now at Palia.com. The game will be released first in Beta for players in North American and Western European regions, with more regions coming soon. Languages supported at Palia’s Closed Beta release include: English, Spanish, French, Italian, and German, with additional language support planned for future updates during Palia’s Beta window.

Players excited to learn more about the game are encouraged to tune-in to Palia’s YouTube channel at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 18 for a special Gameplay First Look livestream. For more information on Palia, including the game’s referral system and rewards, please visit https://palia.com, join our Discord server for the latest updates directly from the team, subscribe on YouTube and Twitch, and join the conversation with #playPalia on Twitter (@playPalia), Instagram (@playpalia), and TikTok (@playpalia).

ABOUT SINGULARITY 6

Singularity 6 is a game development studio based in Los Angeles, California. The studio’s mission is to forge alternate worlds that deepen players’ lives. Inspired by their personal stories of identity, friendship, and online social experiences, Singularity 6 is putting together an immersive online world where players can feel like they truly belong. For more information, please visit https://www.singularity6.com/.

